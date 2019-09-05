It's a good time to be the Southland Conference.
At least from a football perspective.
This week, four SLC teams are ranked in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll (Nicholls State at No. 10, Central Arkansas at No. 20, Southeastern Louisiana at No. 23 and Sam Houston State at No. 25). Another three teams from the conference — McNeese State, Lamar and Incarnate Word — received votes.
Essentially the SLC has seven schools in the top 49 of that poll. Not too bad.
And it's not just the rankings. The conference put up a solid showing in the first full week of the college football season, even if the conference didn't pull a Big 12 and win its full slate of games.
"The conference is going to be loaded again this year," said first-year McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert. "There's really good coaches in this conference and really good players in this conference. When you got that combination, you're going to see that throughout the conference."
The competition for biggest SLC win of Week 1 came down to two teams. The first was Central Arkansas, which went on the road to Western Kentucky of Conference USA, picked up a $325,000 check, fell behind but wound up coming back to defeat the Hilltoppers 35-28. That win vaulted the Bears from unranked and into the top 20.
The next choice was Southeastern Louisiana. The Lions, with former McNeese player and head coach Lance Guidry as their first-year defensive coordinator, jumped to a 14-0 lead and never looked back as they defeated Jacksonville State, which was ranked No. 6 in the FCS, 35-14. Jacksonville State was the preseason favorite to win the Ohio Valley Conference.
Despite allowing 481 yards of total offense, Guidry's defense racked up six sacks and two interceptions. Former McNeese players who watched the game said they noticed familiar schemes and saw the SLU defense play with an intensity that was absent last season.
McNeese had the conference's next biggest win, defeating a Southern University team that some predicted to win the SWAC. The SLC's only other win last weekend was Lamar over NAIA Bethel 65-16, in a game that the Cardinals were supposed to win but still had trouble in, given the opponent.
But even some of the SLC's losses were fairly impressive, given the opponent. Houston Baptist, which many, including myself, came into the season believing would be a conference cellar dweller, took a lead over Football Bowl Subdivision Texas-El Paso early in the fourth quarter. The Miners needed a field goal and a forced fumble in the final 15 minutes to seal the victory.
Maybe the HBU players and coaches expected to compete in that game, but not many others did. Kudos to the Huskies.
Sam Houston State went back and forth with New Mexico before ultimately losing to the Lobos 39-31. Abilene Christian lost by 20, but it put up 31 points on a North Texas team that may wind up one of the better Group of Five teams this season.
In the battle for the Alamo City, Incarnate Word stayed within striking distance of Texas-San Antonio for about a half, but the Roadrunners scored two touchdowns in the second half to win comfortably 35-7. Even Stephen F. Austin, which is rebuilding under new head coach Colby Carthel, scored a couple of touchdowns in a 56-17 loss to Baylor.
The point is, it looks as if the SLC came to play this season. From a McNeese perspective, a repeat of Saturday's game against Southern, even if it resulted in a win, just won't cut it.
The Cowboys can't depend on one opposing punt returner muffing three punts and recovering two of them. They can't depend on the quarterback dropping back to pass and the ball just slipping out of his hand like it was greased up before the snap.
They'll have to be better, because it doesn't seem like there will be an easy conference game. I know coaches never think any game is ever easy, but there are some, even if they never publicly admit it.
McNeese's offense will have to diversify, and the defense will have to improve against the pass. And the penalties. For the love of the officials' shoulders, the penalties have to seriously decrease. The Cowboys' 16 penalties for 177 yards against Southern was crazy, only offset by the Jaguars' inability to hang onto the football.
If the Cowboys can somehow keep winning the way they did against Southern, then you take what you get. But we saw what happened when McNeese lived life too close to the edge early in the 2018 season. Eventually they fell off the cliff.
The good news for the Cowboys is they have plenty of time to fix what needs fixing. And everything feels better going into Week 2 when you're 1-0.
