All is not lost for McNeese State's football season.

Cowboys head coach Sterlin Gilbert said as much during his weekly news conference on Monday. While I'm hesitant to take what he says — and to be fair,what most head coaches say — at face value, this time I do believe there is a shred of validity to his coach speak.

Gilbert was asked if he should temper expectations for the team based on a 3-4 start. The 1-3 Southland Conference record is really the part that hurts more, as the Cowboys are 10th in the 11-team conference. Gilbert's response, to paraphrase, was the conference is pretty crazy, and Lamar did last season what McNeese hopes to do this season.

Rewind to 2018 for a moment. Lamar started its season 1-4 and 0-3 in SLC play. The Cardinals' lone win through the first five games came against NAIA Kentucky Christian. After a bye week, it seemed like the Cardinals' losing streak was going to stretch yet another week, before they blocked an Incarnate Word potential winning field goal with the score tied at 21, returning it for a touchdown to beat UIW 27-21. Lamar rattled off five more wins to finish the season with a six-game winning streak, which was good enough for the playoff committee to include them in the 24-team field.

So where does McNeese fit into this equation? Well, if the Cowboys want to have a sniff at the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, much less an SLC title, they have to win out. Period, full stop. One more loss and the season will be over on Nov. 23.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, they've reached the easiest portion of the schedule, relatively speaking. Prior to the season, the three-game stretch at home against Houston Baptist, at Stephen F. Austin and back home to host winless Northwestern State looked like the most winnable three-game stretch of the season. That hasn't changed. HBU does look a lot better than most people expected it to, but after starting the season 4-1, the Huskies have come back to earth by losing their last two games.

The Huskies pass the ball a lot; their 367.8 passing yards per game ranks second in the FCS. McNeese, meanwhile, gives up an average of 318.1 passing yards per game, which ranks 119th out of 124 FCS teams. So it's major strength versus major weakness come Saturday afternoon.

The good news for the Cowboys is the offense has vastly improved and HBU is one spot ahead of McNeese in the passing yards allowed category, giving up 309.3 per game. And the Huskies can give up yards on the ground, so the Cowboys' Elijah Mack could have a productive day. Either way, I'm expecting a high-scoring game and the team with the ball last could win it.

Next week, McNeese travels to the piney woods of East Texas to take on SFA. The Lumberjacks are 1-4, including a loss to Division II Tarleton State, but since then they have rebounded to give Nicholls State a tough game, went on the road and upset Lamar, and pushed rival Sam Houston State for most of the game before ultimately losing.

Like HBU, this game is one that McNeese should win, but it will be way more challenging than it looked before the season. First-year SFA head coach Colby Carthel is taking the longer, more rebuilding route, so the Lumberjacks are young. But Carthel has done a good job making SFA way more competitive and it could be a force in a few years.

As for this season, the Lumberjacks have lost both of their home games, and I expect McNeese to beat them, but they will make it scrappy.

The week after that is Senior Day for McNeese as they host Northwestern State. The good news for the Demons is that they pushed SLC-leader Nicholls last weekend in a 45-35 loss. The bad for the Demons is, well, just about everything else. They've given up at least 42 points to every Division I team they've played, and the one Division II team they played, Midwestern State, beat them 33-7. They're not good. Maybe they score some points on McNeese because, again, they're decent at throwing the football. But this should be another game the Cowboys win.

So if, and it's a big if, the Cowboys can get through the next three games unscathed, they'll be 6-4 and 4-3 in the SLC. Depending on what happens within the conference, they could still be in play for a share of the SLC title, but they'd definitely have a shot at an at-large playoff berth.

The final two games are on the road against Nicholls and Lamar. Nicholls is the best team in the SLC and there's a decent gap between the Colonels and the rest of the pack. The Colonels lost their best receiver and responded by putting up 45 on Northwestern State. They are legit.

Lamar is a strange, enigmatic team. But it is a rival and McNeese has to go to Beaumont, Texas, this season. No guarantees there, especially for a team that struggles on the road like the Cowboys do, having lost their last seven dating to last season.

So hold out hope Cowboys fans. The team does have to take care of business the next three weeks, but it's not only feasible, I think it's probable. From there, who knows?

But it starts on Saturday.

