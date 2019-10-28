It’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish.
At least it was for McNeese football on Saturday. The Cowboys gave up a touchdown on the defense’s opening drive of their game against Stephen F. Austin. From there, McNeese outscored the Lumberjacks 33-3 and ruined SFA’s Homecoming, defeating them 33-10.
It’s the Cowboys first road win and first winning streak in over a calendar year. Probably the best fourth quarter I’ve seen the Cowboys play. McNeese got back to over .500 for the first time since beating Alcorn earlier this season.
How good is this McNeese team? I’m still not sure. The last two games they won are games they were favored in. They will also be favored next week against Northwestern State, a team that upset Incarnate Word on Saturday to get its first win of the season.
But this isn’t about looking forward, we’ll do that later on in the week. This is about looking back on this past weekend’s game. So without any further ado, it’s your favorite: “The good, the bad, the ugly” from McNeese’s win over SFA.
THE GOOD
The fourth quarter: Everything about the final period was good, make that great. McNeese outscored SFA 20-0 in the final 15 minutes, converted 5-of-6 third downs, out-gained the Lumberjacks 194-78, ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns, and had 9:30 time of possession. Statistically, it was the best fourth quarter the Cowboys have played all season, and maybe one of the best quarters period. It was really good football.
The defense, minus the first drive: SFA almost scored on its first offensive play, as Xavier Gipson got behind the McNeese secondary and was wide open. But Lumberjack quarterback Trae Self slightly underthrew the ball and Cowboy defensive back Cory McCoy made a heads up play, committing a smart pass interference penalty (better 15 yards than six points). SFA did score a touchdown on the drive though, 11 plays for 75 yards to go up 7-0.
For the rest of the game? McNeese held SFA to 179 yards on 59 plays (3.03 yards per play). The Lumberjacks had a hard time running the ball for most of the game, though they did a little better in the second half. Not only did McNeese allow a seasonlow for points in a single game, they played better at the end of the game than they did at the start, which they didn’t do early in the season.
Justin Pratt: He’s not the tallest, or the loudest voice on the team. Not by a long shot. But the last two games, Pratt has let his play do the talking. The senior running back ran the ball 21 times for 133 yards and one touchdown against SFA, the second-straight week that he’s ran for 100 or more yards. His low center of gravity and hard running style make it tough for defenders to tackle, especially in the fourth quarter when the defense is more worn out. Between Pratt and Elijah Mack, it can’t be fun for opposing defenders to have to tackle McNeese running backs.
THE BAD
The offense’s first three quarters: SFA seemed determined to not give up big passing plays to McNeese. They tried to keep everything in front of them, making the Cowboy playmakers catch almost everything short, with the Lumberjack defenders rallying to make the tackle. That formula worked for the most part. The only time McNeese did score a touchdown before the fourth quarter came with the aid of a Darion Dunn interception that put the Cowboys in great field position. Otherwise, the offense looked like it regressed to what it was earlier in the season.
But McNeese does have more experience and know how to win more than SFA does right now, and that showed late. It was a bit surprising to see the Cowboys’ offense look so ineffective for so much of the game, against what statistically is not a great defense. The last two games will be against solid defenses, so that will have to improve.
Some of the pass protection: McNeese’s offensive line only allowed one sack, which was good. But the SFA front six was able to generate a lot of pressure on quarterback Cody Orgeron, and much of the reason he was only sacked once was because of his ability to evade pressure, get out of the pocket, and scramble. It didn’t wind up effecting the Cowboys too adversely on Saturday, but it is something to look out for in the final three games of the season.
Some of the pass defense: Again, not something that was awful from McNeese on Saturday. SFA only passed for 175 yards, and that was on 41 attempts. But there were times that Lumberjacks were running wide open in the secondary. The first play of the game like I mentioned, and a few other times. But the pass rush did a decent job getting pressure on Self. Another high-volume passing team comes in next weekend in Northwestern State, which will provide another big test.
For the second-consecutive week, there was nothing ugly I could think of. Everybody reading, enjoy the win and get ready for Senior Day next Saturday.
David Berry covers McNeese State athletics. Email him at dberry@americanpress.com