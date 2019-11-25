If McNeese football had to end its season anyway, why not end it the way they did on Saturday night, as they comfortably defeated rival Lamar 27-3 in the Battle of the Border.
The defense was dominant all game, but the offense — outside of a few first half plays — didn't get going until the second, specifically the fourth quarter.
The win gave the Cowboys a final record of 7-5, 5-4 in Southland Conference play. Certainly not a bad first season for McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert. I thought they'd win five or six games, and they exceeded that. But I'll save the end of season reflections for later on in the week. Right now, I'm going to get into the final installment of "The good, the bad, and the ugly," for the 2019 season.
THE GOOD
Justin Pratt: The senior running back was incredible in his final game as a Cowboy. Pratt finished with 268 yards of total offense (206 rushing, 62 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns. The 206 rushing yards is a career-high and the first time he ever went over 200 yards rushing in a single game. He also crossed the 2,000 yard rushing mark for his career. He could have had a few more touchdowns, but he was caught on some long runs. Otherwise, Pratt finished his college career on about as high of a note as a player could hope to. He made his family proud.
The defense: Lamar only scored three points and gained 210 yards of total offense on 56 plays (3.7 yards per play). The points and yards allowed were both season-lows for the McNeese defense. The Cardinals came into the game deep into the depth chart at quarterback, and the Cowboys dominated a bad offensive unit like they should have. The few times Lamar was able to put a semblance of a drive together, McNeese held firm and the Cardinals had to kick a field goal. Rarely did Lamar sniff the goal line or even the red zone. Like Pratt, the entire McNeese defense saved its best performance for the last game of the season. This also happened without senior safety Jovon Burriss, who did not dress out for Saturday's game for unspecified reasons.
Trevor Begue: The junior wide receiver finished Saturday's game with five receptions for 105 yards and one receiving touchdown. It was Begue's second 100-yard receiving game of the season. The touchdown gave Begue 10 for the season, which made him only the second McNeese player in the history of the program to catch double-digit touchdown passes. He's in second-place behind Terence Davis' 16 touchdown receptions from the 1995 season.
Bailey Raborn: Along with Begue, Raborn is the second St. Thomas More alum on here. The junior punter averaged 40.2 yards per punt with a long of 51 yards and two punts inside the Lamar 20-yard line. Raborn should be an all-Southland Conference punter for his play this season. He has some stiff competition from Sam Houston State's Matt McRobert for first-team honors, but Raborn definitely deserves recognition.
THE BAD
First half offense: After McNeese easily scored on its first offensive drive of the game, the offense bottomed out for pretty much the rest of the first half. The Cowboys had two first half plays that counted for 112 of the 192 first half yards. One was the 54-yard Begue touchdown reception. The other was a 58-yard reception from Pratt that had to be partially moved back because of a sideline warning on the play. The play initially got McNeese down to the Lamar 10-yard line, but the penalty moved the Cowboys back 15 yards. They were then forced to attempt a 30-yard Raborn field goal that moved back to 35 yards after a penalty. Raborn missed, and the score stayed 7-0. The offense looked better in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter. But the offense has to thank the defense as well as Lamar's own offensive ineptitude for helping guide the Cowboys early on in the game.
Punt returns: Cyron Sutton had three punt returns for one yard on Saturday, which itself isn't great, but that wasn't the bad part. It seemed like Sutton looked uncomfortable catching the Lamar punts. I don't know if it was the sun, or the wind affecting the trajectory of the punts. But he muffed one (that McNeese recovered) had to catch some punts going to a knee, and sometimes had a tough time communicating with his teammates telling them to get away from the ball. There weren't any crucial mistakes, so it didn't really end up costing McNeese anything in the game. But that is something to be improved going into next season.
Pass protection: McNeese allowed six Lamar sacks on Saturday. Most of them came in the first half, and the Cowboys adjusted well in the second half. But it was concerning to see the pass protection get blown past the way they did.
Nothing really ugly about Saturday's win. The first half was pretty boring, and McNeese's offense wasn't good, but it didn't rise to ugly play in my opinion.
Well, that's it for the 2019 season. I'll have my wrap-up and reflections column out sometime later on this week. In the meantime, Happy Thanksgiving and let's get to basketball season.