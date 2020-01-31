There are those rare times in life when the universe just aligns and everything fits perfectly, even if only for a few hours.
On Wednesday night, I believe I witnessed the essence of college basketball. It may not have been the prettiest game, but it was pretty much perfection for the sport.
Well, if you're a McNeese State fan at least.
In front of an announced attendance of 3,623 — a Health and Human Performance Complex record — the Cowboys went blow-for-blow with a Nicholls State team that went into the game in second place in the Southland Conference. Ultimately, McNeese had one last knockout blow along with some stellar defense in overtime to beat the Colonels 80-74 to extend their winning streak to seven.
Simply put, it was an atmosphere and a game that deserved each other. There were so many people waiting to get into the arena that McNeese officials stopped scanning tickets and instead just tore them in order to get fans into the game faster. One McNeese official feared that some of these fans may not come back to another game if they missed too much of the start of Wednesday's game.
The crowd was a bit late arriving, a bit perplexing because we're not in a major metropolis. I can't imagine what, aside from people coming from work, could stop someone from getting to the game early or on time. But once the crowd settled in, it was loud the whole game.
As for the teams, I knew there would be tension before the game even started. A few hours before tip-off, I got a text with a video that showed Nicholls players running up and down the H&HP Complex arena steps and one player even jumping on the scorer's table a la former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade when he hit the buzzer and exclaimed, "This is my house," to a roaring American Airlines Arena crowd.
The Colonels were blatantly disrespectful in doing that on Wednesday night. It was benign, yes, but disrespectful nonetheless. I know they wouldn't have liked it if any team went into their arena and pulled a similar stunt.
As for the game, it lived up to the billing: second versus fifth-place in the SLC. Two of the most improved teams in the conference, if not the entire country, compared to last season. On a night when the top six teams in the SLC played each other, all three games had an effect on the other teams playing.
The Cowboys saw the video, but as they've been told all season by the coaching staff, they needed to play with "emotional intelligence," and they did for most of the game, with the exception of a double technical foul, when Trey Johnson received a T. And, really, if there was any player who would jaw and get chippy, it would be Johnson.
But make no mistake, the game was intense and you could tell that the teams weren't exactly fond of each other. Sha'markus Kennedy blocked a shot into what seemed like the 25th row early in the game, then put his hand over his eyes to look for where it went. That was about as close as McNeese got to talking trash, but it made a point.
Kennedy blocked three shots and affected a few more, all that added to his 16 points and 20 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season.
When you talk about games that go back and forth, this is the dictionary definition. There were 23 lead changes and 10 ties. Neither team led by more than four in the first half or five in the second half. McNeese's six-point lead at the end of the game was its largest.
Almost every time McNeese hit a timely 3-pointer to send the home crowd into a frenzy, Nicholls would respond with a 3 of its own. And when the Colonels would string together some baskets, like when Dexter McClanahan hit three 3-pointers in the first 4 minutes of the second half, McNeese was right there to make sure Nicholls didn't get too far away.
The loudest I remember it getting was when Nicholls' Warith Alatishe stepped to the free throw line with the Colonels down 70-68. He made both free throws facing the McNeese student section, which is obviously no easy task. But I distinctly remember thinking that was as loud as I'd ever heard a basketball game in awhile.
In overtime, McNeese scored the first four points, then Nicholls countered with two baskets to tie the score at 74. Then guard Dru Kuxhausen, arguably the best 3-point shooter in the country, took a pass from Roydell Brown at the top of the key — really closer to midcourt than the 3-point arc — and buried a shot to give McNeese the lead for good.
Kuxhausen missed his first three 3-pointers then didn't miss another shot, making his final six from beyond the arc and sinking all four of his free throws, the final two which helped seal the win.
The only recent college basketball atmosphere that I've been to that compares is when LSU beat Tennessee 82-80 on Feb. 23, 2019 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The PMAC was packed and the Tigers also got the job done in overtime.
"Operation Sellout" didn't work to the extent that the 4,200-seat H&HP Complex was sold out, but it worked in every other aspect. The teams delivered an exciting game and the fans left satisfied and probably want to go back for more.
Next up is only McNeese's closest conference rival, Lamar. If the Cowboys are going to make the jump from good to consistently good, the crowds need to consistently be like how they were on Wednesday night. If that happens, McNeese will have a true home-court advantage, one it hasn't had in years.
It had to start somewhere.
David Berry covers McNeese State athletics. Email him at dberry@americanpress.com