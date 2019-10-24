As it stands, McNeese State football is in a weird position when it comes to trying to make the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
The Southland Conference has been extremely competitive, and it's quite possible that the same competition and unpredictability that could get the Cowboys into the playoffs is what could also keep them out come Selection Sunday on Nov. 24 when the 24-team field is revealed.
At 2-3 in SLC play, McNeese needs to win its final four regular-season games just to have a hope of making the playoffs, and even then it's no guarantee.
I think they should feel good about themselves if they do finish 8-4, though. They need to root for Southern University and Alcorn State to both keep playing well so they can meet each other in the SWAC Championship game. That way the Cowboys would have one way or another beat the SWAC champion and runner-up.
A big problem that McNeese has is that loss at Abilene Christian to start conference play. The Wildcats are 3-3 in the SLC and in the same situation as the Cowboys in that they can't lose another game if they hope to make the playoffs. ACU's issue lies in the fact that it played two Football Bowl Subdivision teams (North Texas and Mississippi State) and its other nonconference game was against NAIA Arizona Christian. So it won't have a quality nonconference FCS win, or even a chance to get one. On top of that, they play Nicholls State and Sam Houston State — arguably the SLC's two best teams — in their next two games. If they somehow win those two, a playoff berth is likely.
But back to how this affects McNeese: as long as ACU keeps winning, the Cowboys suffer because the Wildcats own the head-to-head tiebreaker. So while it may seem obvious, McNeese needs to keep winning, but it also has to root for ACU to start losing.
There are four teams with one conference loss, but the good thing, from a McNeese perspective, assuming the Cowboys keep winning, is that those teams start to play each other in the coming weeks. This weekend, SHSU and Central Arkansas play. Next weekend, Nicholls and Incarnate Word play.
And don't forget about Southeastern Louisiana and Lamar. They've both been inconsistent, but, as we saw with Lamar in 2018, they can get hot thanks to some weird stuff happening and boom, they're playoff bound.
I truly believe the SLC could get as many as four playoff teams. It simply depends on how the rest of the season plays out. But there have already been some weird results. SHSU stifling Nicholls' offense last week and beating the Colonels with a scout-team quarterback. Stephen F. Austin upsetting Lamar. Lamar beating SHSU. There are more shenanigans to come as the last month or so of the season plays out.
Yes, the simplest thing for McNeese to earn a playoff berth is to win out. Easier said than done though, because all four of the Cowboys' remaining opponents are tough in their own ways.
SFA and Northwestern State don't look that tough if you just look at the standings. But both teams can pass the ball, and both have given recent opponents a world of trouble. The Lumberjacks would have effectively ended ACU's playoff hopes if they beat the Wildcats; instead, they lost in double overtime.
NSU, meanwhile, may be winless, but the Demons reduced their losing margin the last four games. Last weekend, they lost to Central Arkansas by one, choosing to go for two at the end of the game instead of playing for overtime.
If I might add, the Cowboys' game against SFA is on the road, and it's the Lumberjacks' homecoming game. The Cowboys have struggled on the road and SFA will be juiced up, so yet another reason why that won't be an easy game.
After those two games is a by week. That will be much needed since the Cowboys will end the season on the road against Nicholls and Lamar.
Nicholls is one of the best teams in the conference with one of the best quarterbacks (Chase Fourcade) in the SLC. Going to Thibodaux is no fun, at the very least because the visiting "locker room" accommodations aren't good. That's the game I think McNeese is most likely to lose of the last four.
Then the Cowboys wrap up the season heading about an hour west on Interstate 10 to take on their Southeast Texas rival, Lamar. The Cardinals are an enigmatic, inconsistent team. They beat SHSU but lost to SFA. I think that last game will be a total toss-up.
But my general point remains, there are no guaranteed easy wins for McNeese as it wraps up the season.
But if the Cowboys can pull off the four-game sweep, the land of milk and honey and crazy fans known as the playoffs should await.
