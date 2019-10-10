Bill Parcells famously said it, and I think it rings true when it comes to McNeese State football.
"You are what your record says you are," the legendary NFL head coach said in response to questions about what his team's record could have been if certain things did or did not happen.
Halfway through the season, sitting at 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Southland Conference play, McNeese is an average team, like its record shows. I think the offense has been below average for a majority of the season, the defense has been above average for a majority of the season, and the special teams has had its ups and downs.
Mix that all together and you get an average team.
Could you take the glass half-full approach and say that the Cowboys were a play or two away from going on the road and beating Abilene Christian? Absolutely. Could they have shut down a Sam Houston State team with a hobbling backup quarterback and not allowed the Bearkats to come back as well? Maybe. Best-case scenario, they could be 5-1 right now with a spotless 3-0 SLC record.
If you take the glass half-empty outlook, you can look at how the McNeese defense wore down in the fourth quarter of the Southern University and Alcorn State games — with little offensive help — and if either game went another five or so minutes, the Cowboys give up one more score and lose the game.
And if Southeastern Louisiana's offense makes another drive with a passing game that gave McNeese trouble, maybe the Lions score and win too. So 1-5 or 0-6 is the worst-case scenario.
But neither of those situations bore true. At 3-3, this is a perfectly average team with pronounced strengths, weaknesses and outliers for each side of the ball.
Offensively, McNeese has slowly grown more productive in the last two games at passing the ball. I do think part of it has to do with the defenses they've played, as SHSU and SLU both employ heavy man coverage schemes with not a lot of safety help. I'll be interested to see how the Cowboys do when they play teams not as risk-averse in the secondary.
The Cowboys running game has been solid, with South Florida transfer Elijah Mack leading the way. The wide receivers are as talented a group as any in the conference, even if not all of them are utilized how they could be. The tight ends, well, they've essentially served as sixth offensive linemen or route-running decoys.
I've asked head coach Sterlin Gilbert about getting the tight ends more involved, but six games into the season, I imagine that it is what it is in that regard.
The offensive line has had its ups and downs. The center position was besieged by injuries against SLU, but the line as a whole stepped up and allowed two sacks and paved the way for McNeese to rush for almost 4 yards a carry.
Looking at the defense, they do two things well: force turnovers and stop the run. They do one thing not so well, and that's defend the pass. Really though, the turnovers are what not only drive the defense, but the entire team. Turnovers fueled McNeese to beating Southern and help the Cowboys' hot start to the game against SLU. That can help offset having a team throw for more than 300 yards with four touchdowns against you.
Special teams is another area where there has been good and bad, though I'd say more good than bad. Punter (and now placekicker) Bailey Raborn has been one of the SLC's best punters and has done well in his added kicking duties after he replaced Noah Anderson, who struggled.
The punt and kick return game hasn't done much of note, but outside of Cyron Sutton's costly muff in the ACU game, they haven't done much to hurt the team either. And the coverage teams haven't given up any touchdowns or really long gains themselves.
So with six games remaining (time flies doesn't it?), McNeese still has a viable shot at the playoffs, though the margin for error is slim. The chance of winning the SLC title is even slimmer with two losses and a road game against Nicholls State looming in November.
It's not impossible, but to lift that trophy. McNeese needs to be flawless leading up to the Nicholls game and hope the Colonels slip up along the way. McNeese also needs that to happen to SHSU. The Cowboys need the Bearkats to lose up to three SLC games and hope for tiebreaker madness, which is certainly possible.
The homestretch of the schedule is interesting. Central Arkansas started the season well but has lost two straight. Houston Baptist has surprised everyone and the Huskies have an explosive offense, but the defense is shaky and their record could have been the product of a weak early schedule.
Stephen F. Austin has struggled, but it did beat Lamar and gave SHSU a good run last weekend. Northwestern State is objectively bad and should be the one sure win left on the schedule. Then road games at Nicholls and Lamar will be tough.
As of this week, McNeese is purely average. But the Cowboys control their destiny to stay that way, or go in either direction to end the season.
Which path will they choose?
David Berry covers McNeese State athletics. Email him at dberry@americanpress.com