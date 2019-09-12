We're only two weeks into the McNeese State football season.
I've already seen some panic in the fan base. Not a lot, but definitely some.
The offense isn't quite jump-started like they want it to be. The defense has had its issues.
But to be honest, this McNeese team is pretty much where I thought it would be after two games. The Cowboys lost a game to an Oklahoma State team that I'd imagine most people outside of the McNeese program thought they would lose.
The Southern University game was a bit more interesting to me because both teams had statistical anomalies that game (five Jaguars turnovers and 16 Cowboys penalties) that may not happen the rest of the season for either squad.
This may not be what people want to hear, but if Southern turns the ball over once or twice instead of five times, it probably wins that game.
However, what could have happened doesn't matter. McNeese is 1-1 with a chance to pick up another huge nonconference win Saturday if it can beat Alcorn State.
A win over the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champion is important for a few reasons: if McNeese doesn't earn the automatic playoff berth that comes with winning the Southland Conference championship, it could have one or two quality nonconference victories to supplement whatever it does in conference play.
The Cowboys would like to win to give themselves momentum going into the start of SLC play, when McNeese has to make the tough road trip to play Abilene Christian.
After ACU is two home games against a talented Sam Houston State team and a Southeastern Louisiana team that will surely be motivated to play for current defensive coordinator and former McNeese head coach Lance Guidry. Then the Cowboys go back on the road to play a Central Arkansas team that has been one of the Football Championship Subdivision's pleasant surprises.
Point being, a win now — while not totally necessary — will be good for team psyche going into conference play.
But I do want to preach a bit of patience to the Cowboys fans. It hasn't been a beautiful start to the season and, to be honest, Alcorn has a better-than-good chance to win. Don't disrespect the SWAC and think that McNeese will just step onto the field inside Cowboy Stadium and handle the Braves. They are a good team with a lot of talent.
But, just like a win on Saturday doesn't mean the rest of the season will be perfect, a loss doesn't mean that the season is over. In fact, the only part of the season that's over is the nonconference portion.
You're dealing with a first-year head coach at the FCS level with a quarterback who has never been the full-time college starter.
No matter what videos are made, what quotes are said, and what articles are written (I include myself in that part), you only know what's going to happen once real games happen. And what is objectively true is that McNeese needs more time.
The offense has to gel and (hopefully) expand to avoid the inevitable predictability that's coming. The defense definitely has to improve when it comes to stopping the pass. Life without Colby Burton won't be easy, and it's likely the defense will have to adjust how they treat pass coverage.
The defense has been elite at forcing and recovering fumbles, but it will have to become more complete if the team wants to achieve objectives like winning the SLC and earning a playoff berth.
Special teams has pretty much been fine.
I understand the need to rush into high expectations. I also understand that a loss Saturday will have people overreacting. That's what fans do.
But no matter what, take some time and realize that this thing may be a longer process than you want to acknowledge. Once you do digest that, any success that comes quicker than that will be a treat.
Remember, this McNeese team was predicted in the preseason SLC poll to finish sixth.
Don't go crazy based on your own expectations.
David Berry covers McNeese State athletics. Email him at dberry@americanpress.com