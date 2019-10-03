Sterlin Gilbert wants us to believe that this is just another week.
The first-year McNeese State football coach is doing what most head coaches do, trying to minimize the meaning of Saturday's game between the Cowboys and the visiting Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
McNeese is 0-2 in Southland Conference play — the first time since 2004 — and on a two-game losing streak. Right now, Gilbert needs to find a way to navigate the choppy waters and beat an SLU team that convincingly handled a nationally ranked Jacksonville State team to open the season, then gave Ole Miss all it could handle two weeks later.
And, though the Lions haven't looked their best the past few weeks, they've done more than enough to beat Lamar and Northwestern State — both 0-2 in the SLC — to open conference play with a 2-0 record.
But we all know what the major story line — the elephant in the room, if you will — is going to be on Saturday.
Gilbert can try to run from it, try to hide from it, try his best to avoid it.
It is inevitable.
This weekend's game is much more than Cowboys versus Lions.
It's Gilbert versus Lance Guidry — former McNeese player, assistant coach then head coach Lance Guidry, that is. The guy with royal blue and gold running through his veins versus the new blood with no McNeese ties brought in to — at least in the eyes of some — fix what Guidry messed up.
It's Gilbert's offense, which was thought to be the savior but so far has failed to live up to offseason expectations, versus Guidry's blitz-happy man-coverage defense that was known for years at McNeese as Defense With Attitude.
Truth be told, it's probably some McNeese fans versus others this weekend too. There are Cowboys supporters who were upset to find out that Guidry's contract would not be renewed, allowing him to search elsewhere.
Then there was the other sect that wanted to see something new on the offensive side of the ball, since the offense looked totally stale and unproductive last season.
Being completely honest, Guidry's defense hasn't lit the world on fire at SLU, with the notable exception being the opener against JSU. The Lions allowed a combined 61 points to Lamar and Northwestern State, two teams that don't figure to be major players in the SLC this season.
But that doesn't mean he hasn't improved the Lions defense from last season. SLU's defense has improved from last season in total defense, run defense, pass defense and scoring defense. The biggest difference has been stopping the run, where the Lions are allowing 116.3 yards per game on the ground, compared to 183.6 yards per game last season.
The biggest weakness in the Lions defense is the passing game, where they have been susceptible to big plays. But that's what happens in Guidry's defense: he brings pressure, puts his cornerbacks on islands and they either sink or swim.
And while SLU has given up 322.3 passing yards per game (118th in the Football Championship Subdivision), it leads the country in tackles for loss per game at 10.5. The Lions are third in the country averaging four sacks per game.
That's not good for a McNeese offense averaging just under 3.2 yards per carry and giving up 2.6 sacks per game. In last weekend's loss to Sam Houston State, the Cowboys had 13 of their 27 rushing attempts go for no gain or negative yards, with three of those being sacks.
So something that Gilbert's offense struggles doing (blocking), plays right into the strength of Guidry's defense (bringing pressure). And the thing that Guidry's defense struggles with (pass defense) is what Gilbert's offense hasn't been able to do consistently.
What a matchup this will be. Guidry may have to call LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and tell him it's nothing personal when he goes after McNeese quarterback Cody Orgeron.
Now, when I say Gilbert is trying to act like this doesn't exist, believe that. In the news conference after the SHSU game, someone tried to ask Jovon Burriss about facing Guidry this week, only to have that question totally shut down. Then the media were told that no McNeese players will answer questions about their relationship with Guidry.
I can see why they're doing that, to keep the focus on playing the game. But just because the questions aren't asked doesn't mean the issue magically goes away.
To be fair, SLU is also not letting Guidry speak this week. Though I was able to exchange text messages with him this week, that was the extent of the contact.
While I don't love that decision, I understand it. Guidry is definitely good for a sound bite, and who knows what he could say if a microphone was put in front of him this week?
But with all that being said, I want to go back to something I posted on social media after the SHSU game. It's something I've thought would be the case no matter what happened this season.
This is the biggest game of Gilbert's inaugural season as a college football head coach. It may be the biggest game of his McNeese coaching career.
Losing and falling to 0-3 in conference play would be bad enough because SLC title hopes would just about be washed away and the Cowboys would have to pull a 2018 Lamar and win out to even have a hope for making the playoffs as an at-large.
If the offense performs how it has for most of the season, but against the former head coach who was loved by so many Cowboy fans, that could make things even uglier.
And make no mistake, Guidry will be foaming at the mouth come late Saturday afternoon. That defense could put up its best performance of the season that day.
So watch out, because while everyone wants to pretend this isn't a thing, it most certainly is.
It is inevitable.
