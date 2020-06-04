The following set of words are not controversial.
At least they shouldn't be.
Black lives matter.
This is not a political opinion, it's really not an opinion at all. This is not up for debate. There need not be any retort. This is a fact.
Police brutality has long been an issue in the United States of America, and the killing of George Floyd, allegedly by a Minneapolis police officer — with three of his fellow officers looking on — has brought the issue back to front and center in the country's consciousness.
A major reason that this killing has brought about a visceral reaction rarely seen before, is because it was recorded. Black people have tried to bring attention to police brutality for years, but we have always been met with some form of skepticism, whether it be something from our past, or the interactions with the police in the time leading up to the brutality. But the invention of smartphones with cameras has made an incredible difference. As legendary entertainer Will Smith once said, "Racism isn't getting worse, it's getting filmed."
The police need to do better. Officers getting on social media and saying it isn't enough. Lives are in the balance. I know the common expression to defend police officers is to say that there are a few bad apples. To that, I respond with what legendary comedian Chris Rock said in one of his stand-up routines when he said, "I know being a cop is hard. I know that (s---) is dangerous. I know it is, OK? But some jobs can't have bad apples."
Rock continued to say that pilots can't be bad apples, because there may be a ton of good ones, one bad one can crash a plane and kill a lot of people. Police officers have too important of a job to have any bad ones, simple as that.
Simply put: I don't even know if equality is what we need to ask for on a macro level right now. But if law enforcement can arrest a black person for using a counterfeit piece of money or selling loose cigarettes the same way they arrested Dylann Roof, who murdered nine black people and had food bought for him by the police, that would be a step toward equality.
The reaction to Floyd's murder, along with the murder of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, at the hands of two civilians who decided to take the law into their own hands, has seen this country at a boiling point that I've never experienced in my 32-plus years on this Earth.
Last Friday I just sat at a desk in my apartment, sad. This whole thing is mentally and emotionally draining as a black man. So this column has been days in the making. I had to write down notes to make sure I didn't forget some of the things I wanted to address.
I do want to give the sports angle on this, as well. To do that, I want to start with a quote from former college and professional basketball player and current television analyst Jalen Rose, who last week said, "I wish America loved black people as much as they loved black culture."
That can apply to music, art, fashion and a number of other things. But I want to address this issue from a sports angle because sports are my passion.
A black life doesn't just matter when Cyron Sutton catches a touchdown pass. It doesn't only matter when A.J. Lawson hits a big 3-pointer. It doesn't only matter when Payton Harden comes through with a big base hit.
Our lives are not simply for your pleasure and consumption a few hours every week or so. Black lives matter 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Athletic departments need to make sure that the emotional and mental welfare of their black athletes and employees is checked on frequently. They need to know they are more than just athletes there to earn the athletic department money and give the school good publicity. McNeese State, along with many other schools, athletic departments and other various types of organizations, put out statements talking about the need for change, unity and all that good stuff.
But that's not enough.
If there are fans and boosters out there who are treating black and other minority student-athletes any less than they treat white student-athletes, they need to be called out, shamed and privileges need to be revoked. Look no further than what the University of Southern California Athletic Director Mike Bohn did after revoking season ticket and booster club privileges from Marla Brown, a USC alum, after she tweeted out that protestors, "need to be shot." Her Twitter account has since been deleted.
And this can't just be support for a few days because it's the cool and convenient thing to do. Don't just support black lives and get behind the cause now and leave it alone once sports start up and we get back to normal, whatever that will mean.
And to the white people who read this, if you want to help, please use your voice to speak up. If it were up to black people, these issues would have been solved a long time ago. Your voice and privilege mean a lot in our fight for equality.
This may be an uncomfortable column to read, but this is uncomfortable subject matter and these are uncomfortable times. In order to get a message across that I feel needs to be made, someone may feel uncomfortable reading this, and I have no problem with that. I'm also sure there are people who read this who may feel I'm speaking directly about them. To that I say, hit dogs will holler.
Before I became a sports journalist, before I played or even knew about sports, I was black. I am still black, and I will always be black. And if I didn't use this platform that I have to send a message, I couldn't look myself in the mirror.
Thank you for taking the time to read this, and remember, black lives matter.
David Berry covers McNeese State athletics. Email him at dberry@americanpress.com