On Monday, the McNeese athletic department officially released the 2020 football regular season schedule.
The schedule had unofficially been on the FB Schedules website for at least a week leading up to McNeese releasing it. But the official release also included the kickoff times of all six home games.
With the Cowboys suffering a postseason ban in 2020, the 11-game regular season schedule is all that McNeese fans will have if they want to see the team play this year.
Here are some notes on the 2020 McNeese football schedule:
Hardly leaving the boot
McNeese will only leave the state of Louisiana twice in the regular season, both of those games in the neighboring state of Texas: on Oct. 10 when they travel to play Houston Baptist, and Oct. 24 when the Cowboys head up to Huntsville to take on Sam Houston State.
Sandwiched in between those two games is a bye week; that means that McNeese will not go on the road back-to-back weeks during the 2020 season. Of course, McNeese has three other road games this season, but they're all in the state of Louisiana.
No airplanes this season
The McNeese football budget will receive a bit of a reprieve when it comes to the 2020 schedule. The total estimated mileage of the Cowboys' five road games will be 1,428 miles roundtrip, with no trip expected to take more than about three hours of driving time (not including traffic). For perspective, two of McNeese's road games during the 2019 season (Oklahoma State and Abilene Christian) were each over 1,000 miles roundtrip, with the game at Central Arkansas coming in at around 800 miles roundtrip.
McNeese's "money" game will be played against a team only about an hour away, and the other non-conference game comes against Northern Colorado and its new head coach, former Denver Bronco wide receiver Ed McCaffrey. The Bears are coming to Lake Charles for the return game of a home-and-home series that saw McNeese go on the road to UNC in 2018.
The big one
With no hope of playoffs for McNeese football this season, the game which Cowboys fans are most looking forward to is the Sept. 5 season-opener at UL-Lafayette. Even if McNeese was eligible for the playoffs, it's probable that Cowboy supporters would look forward to this game the most. I can't claim to speak on how Cajun fans feel about McNeese, but I know how Cowboy fans feel about UL-Lafayette, as they still go out of their way to refer to the Ragin' Cajuns as USL (University of Southwest Louisiana) as a way of needling UL-Lafayette fans.
Make no mistake, the Cajuns will go into the game as heavy favorites. Also, nobody knows what the McNeese roster will look like come the start of the 2020 season. Because of the poor APR scores and postseason ban, quite a few players can look to play elsewhere for their final season of college football. As big an underdog as McNeese is at the current moment, the forecast for the game could be even dimmer depending on which players decide to leave, if any do.
However, if McNeese can pull off the huge upset, I think that the fans will manage not seeing the Cowboys in the postseason. Beating one of your biggest rivals to start the season is about as effective a band-aid as I can imagine for a cut as bad as a postseason ban.
What time is it?
Fear not Cowboy fans, four of the six home games are scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. with the Central Arkansas and Lamar games scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and 3 p.m. respectively.
When the 2019 schedule was released, there were some fans that were not happy with so many home games (three of the six to be precise) that kicked off earlier than 6 p.m.
There is an explanation for the two home games this season that don't kick off at 6 p.m.: the UCA game is a return favor for the Bears starting last season's game at 4 p.m. As far as the Lamar game goes, the Football Championship Subdivision wants games played on the final weekend of the regular season to be played earlier in the day so the playoff selection committee has more time to make their choices.
Looking at the schedule in January, before teams have even met to start offseason workouts, it's impossible to say whether McNeese, or any team, has an easy or tough schedule. There are too many unanswered questions at this point in the year.
But it should be an entertaining schedule, and very car-friendly.
David Berry covers McNeese State athletics. Email him at dberry@americanpress.com