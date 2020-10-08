Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in Southwest Louisiana Friday afternoon as a Category 2 storm, producing winds up to 105 miles per hour and anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of rainfall. At a briefing Thursday, several local officials urged Calcasieu Parish residents to make preparations now and leave well ahead of the storm’s impact.
Mandatory evacuations were issued for Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, Beauregard and Allen parishes and most of Cameron. Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremillion said the piles of debris leftover from Hurricane Laura may pose serious safety and drainage issues upon Delta’s landfall.
“The best thing people can do right now is think about their personal safety,” said Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “This (hurricane) can be very dangerous.”
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter echoed Mancuso’s comments, saying the mandatory evacuation was called for a reason.
“We do not take these things lightly,” he said.
Andy Patrick with the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles said tropical storm force winds from Delta are expected to start by mid-morning Friday and continue into the afternoon. The best chance for hurricane force winds is sometime during the late afternoon or early evening Friday, ending around 9-10 p.m. Patrick said winds will rapidly diminish around midnight Saturday. There is also a threat for isolated tornadoes.
Gremillion said residents should not drive around immediately after Delta’s landfall because of unpredictable conditions with rainfall and storm surge. Power outages are expected, he said, adding that residents should clean out their refrigerators and bring loose outdoor items inside their homes.
Buses will be taking residents to outside shelters until 10 p.m. Thursday, Gremillion said. Lake Charles residents can be picked up at their regular bus route. Those outside city limits should dial 211 for assistance. As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, 89 residents and three pets were taken by bus to a shelter, with another 50 residents and three more pets evacuated Thursday, Gremillion said.
Mancuso said the Calcasieu Correctional Center has “plenty of room to arrest people.” He said law enforcement will not tolerate looting or curfew violations. The curfew is from 7 p.m.-6 a.m.
Hunter asked residents to move their garbage cans away from rights-of-way and secure them.
Calcasieu Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said the threat of wind and water damage from Hurricane Delta is large enough for residents to seek shelter elsewhere.
“We need to take this seriously,” he said.
Margaret Harris, Entergy Louisiana customer service representative, said the company is preparing to bring a team of up to 10,000 to aid in restoring power after Delta’s landfall. Assessing damage is the first step after any major hurricane, she said. Rumors that Entergy plans to switch off power to save transformers are false.
No other press briefings are scheduled prior to Hurricane Delta’s landfall.