Wreaths mark graves of fallen SW La. veterans

JENNINGS — Live green wreaths with red bows will adorn the graves of veterans at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery this Christmas as part of the Wreaths Across America program.
“The purpose of this wreath laying today is to honor and pay homage to our brothers and sisters who have passed before us,” said Mallory Lessard, commander of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 6-2.
Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization that places balsam fire wreaths on veterans graves at more than 2,400 cemeteries across the nation each December.
Saturday’s gathering at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Jennings was a first for the cemetery, which was officially dedicated in March.
“I think it is a wonderful idea doing this for our veterans and especially since my husband is buried here,” Marguerite Duplechian said shortly after she and family members placed a wreath at her husband’s headstone. “I thank all the people who put this on.”
Her husband, Claude Maurice Duplechian, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War, died in October.
Amber Alexander of Sulphur described the wreath laying as “beautiful and bittersweet” as she placed the wreath on her father, Derald Jinks’ gravesite.
“He would have loved it, but would probably say it’s too much and he didn’t need all this,” she said of the U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam. “But I know he’d love it.”
Lenor Cox, whose husband Ted Wayne Cox Sr., was the first veteran interned at the cemetery arrived at the event surrounded by family members.
“It’s sad yet fulfilling knowing that myself and other family members can put a wreath on our loved ones graves,” said Cox of Jennings as she waited for the wreaths to be distributed. “It’s awesome I can’t wait to see them.”
Her husband served in the U.S. Marines in Vietnam.
Cemetery Director Dwayne Guidry said family members and donors sponsored the wreaths to help ensure that every veterans buried in the cemetery had a wreath placed on them to show respect for all veterans.
“We are here to thank our veterans, past and present, and all those who have put their lives on the line,” Guidry said.
More than 60 wreaths were placed at the headstones and the base of the Columbarium Wall by family members and members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event was held without the traditional ceremony or the dozens of volunteers who help place the wreaths at each veteran’s headstone.
“It’s emotional, but I am happy to have the opportunity to honor and remember our veterans,” Vickie Smith of Lake Charles said as she placed a wreath on her parents’ grave Saturday.
Her father, Richard Huey Istre, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War, is buried at the cemetery along with her mother, Norma Price Istre.
Angie Allen, state auxiliary representative for the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, said the wreath laying is a way of remembering honoring and teaching others to respect veterans.
The Jennings cemetery is among five veterans cemeteries located across the state — including Leesville — to receive the wreaths this weekend.