Items can be donated through Dec. 23 at local restaurants
The Waitr Holiday Food Drive has launched this week to help alleviate the strain of COVID-19 and two hurricanes on the region’s food banks. The Louisiana-founded company is partnering with local restaurants and patrons of the app to gather non-perishables and monetary donations for distribution through Second Harvest Food Bank.
“We originated in Lake Charles. We still have employees in Lake Charles and we want to help out this town and surrounding areas so much especially with all they have gone through with hurricanes, COVID and the economy this year,” Dean Turcol, Waitr media relations director, said.
Demand at food banks and pantries has “spiked,” Turcol said, with organizations warning they “may experience a massive food shortage in the coming months.”
To help combat the issue, Waitr has placed donation bins at Crust Pizza, TaD’s Louisiana Cooking, Roly Poly in Lake Charles and Sulphur, and CiCi’s Pizza. Donated items will be then be forwarded to Second Harvest Food Bank.
“In a year where South Louisiana has been hit hard with not only a pandemic, but three hurricanes, the need to come together to support our neighbors has never been more urgent,” Marissa Winters, Second Harvest Food Bank food sourcing specialist, said in a news release.
High-need, non-perishable items include canned proteins, grains, canned fruits and vegetables and bottles of water. Items can be donated during each restaurant’s regular business hours now through Dec. 23.
Waitr will also use its app or waitrapp.com as a donation base. While using the platform customers have the option to click the donation banner and make a contribution.
Those who make a donation will receive a coupon code for a free future delivery.
Turcol said stepping up to the plate to help curtail the food shortage is part of the company’s identity. “We deliver food. That’s what our business is about and we thought this was a unique way to deliver food to as many people as possible.”
While the food drive is catered especially for the holidays, Turcol said this is not the company’s first time to step in when needed. In the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura and Delta, he said, “We were bringing truckloads of items every day from Lafayette to Lake Charles and handing it out to everyone with our tent.”
The Holiday Food Drive is simply another way the company is showing their gratitude and support for the community in a year marked with unprecedented challenges, he said. “We have a heart it. We are from Lake Charles. We still serve Lake Charles and this is what we wanted to do during this time.”