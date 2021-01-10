Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson said Town Hall will be closed through Jan. 19 due to a COVID-19 outbreak among staff. This includes the drive-thru window.
“We had several staff members test positive for COVID-19, me being one,” Stinson said. “We’re just playing it safe.”
He said the town’s administration building has been closed to the public for some time because of CDC recommendations. He said he and the staff of six have worn masks and maintained social distancing and have followed other guidelines.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we’ll close the drive-thru window until Tuesday,” Stinson said.
All staff will be tested on Friday, Jan. 15, and must have a negative test to resume duties on Tuesday. Monday is a holiday.
Offices will be thoroughly cleaned during the closure, including the use of an electrostatic spray application.
The Vinton Police, Fire and Public Works departments continue to operate as usual. The final round of hurricane debris collection will begin Monday, Jan. 11, as planned.
“I am sorry about the inconvenience, but the health of my employees comes first,” Stinson said.
Stinson said there would be no late fees assessed for utility payments due before Jan. 19. Payments can be placed in the drop box during this time.