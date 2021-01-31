Venture Global LNG seeks to enter the pre-filing process with the Federal Regulatory Energy Commission on another liquefied natural gas export terminal in Cameron Parish that would be capable of producing 20 million tons of LNG annually.
According to a report from S&P Global, Venture Global filed paperwork with FERC last week on the project, CP2 LNG. The terminal would be located adjacent to Calcasieu Pass, another Venture Global project that is currently under construction. The pipeline for CP2 LNG would stretch more than 87 miles from Jasper County, Texas, to the facility.
Venture Global expects to file a formal application for the CP2 LNG project in September.
Once FERC gives authorization on the project, along with other needed approvals, CP2 LNG could start construction by the second quarter of 2023. Initial deliveries of LNG are anticipated by the second quarter of 2025. The project is expected to wrap up and reach full commercial operations by mid-2026, according to the filing.
The $4.5 billion Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility reached final investment decision in August 2019. It is being built on a 1,000-acre site at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. Commercial operations are expected to start in the fall of 2022, with the facility producing 10 million tons of LNG per year.
Venture Global is also developing an export facility in Plaquemines Parish that is expected to produce 20 million tons of LNG annually.