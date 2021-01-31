No one was ready for 2020, but children with autism can have even more difficulty with unexpected changes, according to Brittany Schwem, development director at St. Nicholas Center for Children.
“Verbal warnings, picture schedules and timers are often used to prepare them,” Schwem said.
They, of course, did not get such cues but Schwem said the children and team members have “adapted very well.”
“St. Nicholas is the only purely pediatric nonprofit therapy and family support center in Southwest Louisiana with applied behavior analysis therapy, speech and occupational therapy for autism, delays and disorders under one roof,” Schwem said.
Offering such services through a pandemic meant major changes — masks at all times, constant temperature checks, limiting visitors, socially distancing, strict sanitation procedures and cancelling field trips.
“We have eliminated group therapy,” Schwem said. “We use Telehealth when possible. All of this has required us to utilize team members in different ways, as procedures have had to change.”
COVID-19 restrictions and stay-at-home orders not only impacted the center’s program, it also impacted its ability to raise funds, which account for 10 percent of the center’s annual budget.
“We’ve been forced to cancel every fundraiser,” Schwem said. “Those fundraisers help us get new equipment and provide scholarships for services not covered by insurance.”
The Dore Center for Autism on Ryan Street was severely damaged by the hurricanes. Purchased in 2013, 14,000 square feet of the structure was remodeled by May 2014. The hurricanes also displaced team members who still haven’t returned to the area.
“The building has been gutted, and we are working diligently with insurance and FEMA to get back up and running as soon as possible,” Schwem said. “It’s not been determined if it will be considered a total loss.”
The temporary site on Ihles Road, created with temporary buildings moved in from out of town, takes the center from 25,000 square feet of space to 8,000. Before the pandemic, the center had 95 clients, after it had 62. Today it’s back up to 69 children.
“Thankfully we are on the upswing of getting back to our old numbers, Schwem said. “We cannot wait to get back to where we were before the hurricanes and shorten our waiting list.”