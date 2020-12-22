Turning the page on storm recovery

Residents in Lake Charles and Vinton will soon see the return of regular library services thanks to a $20,000 donation from the American Library Association’s Disaster Relief Fund. The donation is allocated to purchase portable buildings for the Epps Memorial Library, Moss Bluff Library and Fontenot Memorial Library — each of which sustained significant damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta that rendered them uninhabitable.
“We had trees and branches fall on the roofs so there’s definitely roof damage on all of those,” Margie Harrison, library director, said. “We’ve got big issues with them…We’re not sure exactly how long they won’t be open but we’re saying at least six months.”
Prior to the donation, the library had established a weekly “pop-up” library service at each of the damaged locations, but the feat proved difficult to sustain.
“The challenges with the pop-up libraries were mostly the elements. Wind, rain, cold, computer access and materials with staff sitting out there was challenging. In fact, I remember being there at Epps watching a patron at the pop-up library on a laptop under a tent and it was so chilly out.”
Soon the pop-up libraries will be thing of the past for residents as 44-foot by 12-foot portable buildings will be delivered to the sites. Harrison said the portable buildings will be outfit with a restroom, heating and cooling, computer stations and popular materials depending on the community.
“Each community is different. We’ll cater to what they want more. Some use the computers more than others while another may want more materials,” she said.
“It could be videos; it could be games ... branch managers know what people are interested in.”
The portable buildings will also allow communities to resume curbside service, pick up holds from other libraries and check out laptops and hotspots to accommodate COVID-19 precautions and limited capacity.
Harrison added her thanks to the American Library Association for being proactive in their generosity.
“We didn’t actually go to them. They came to us, which is always great. I really appreciate that because we’ve been so involved in trying to maintain service and keep things going, we just had it on our to-do list to look and see if we can get some help. And here it is and they came to us.”
Upon initial post-hurricane inspection, all 13 libraries in the Calcasieu Parish Public Library system sustained damage, with 5,000 items being damaged. Harrison said she’s “very happy” to report that the library always budgeted to make sure it had enough in reserve to cover its insurance deductible should anything catastrophic ever happen.
“Of course, we never really thought all the buildings would be affected. But we made sure we were ready,” she said. “It will take time to rebuild. It’s just a process like everything else and other buildings around here.”