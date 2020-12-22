Sharing the spirit:

Rick Hickman / American Press

United Way of SWLA team members load waiting cars with toys Saturday during a toy and food giveaway drive-thru at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

 Rick Hickman

Smiles, laughter, and true Christmas cheer was spread at the Civic Center on Saturday at United Way of SWLA’s toy and food drive.

United Way of SWLA coordinated the toy and food drive aimed to serve about 2,000 meals and 1,000 children over the course of the day. A total of 8,000 toys were donated through several organizations and individuals who came together to bring a day of joy. Toys for children up to 13 were given out to the hundreds of children who came through, each child receiving four to five toys. Dinners featured cooked turkeys, green beans, sweet potatoes and a pecan pie with enough to feed 8-10 people.

“Everybody, so many people in this community have felt a loss and we tend to forget about the kids —not only the anxiety that they may be going through because the adults around them are going through all of this stuff and pressure, and here it is the holiday season,” said Denise Durel, president and CEO of United Way of SWLA. “Our goal is to make it as cheerful for those little ones as we possibly can. Our greatest joy is actually seeing them in person and being able to share the joy with them for those few minutes.”

She said one donation of STEM toys had snowballed into something bigger than they imagined as Hands On NOLA shipped more than 35 pallets of toys to United Way. Another group out of Baton Rouge offered to do a turkey giveaway, and thus the double donation drive was created.

The toy and food drive is the 20th giveaway that United Way of SWLA has hosted for the community since March in Vinton, Iowa, and Lake Charles. This one was one of the biggest — the line wrapping around the Civic Center parking lot and ending underneath the Calcasieu River-Interstate 10 bridge.

The giveaway featured hundreds of volunteers cooking, handing out presents, and cheerful elves waving to the children.

“It really is just an amazing feeling,” Durel said. “We’re so honored to be a part of this wonderful network of people where it really is true Americans coming together to help their fellow neighbor, many of which they’ll never know, and just giving it truly out of the goodness of their heart because they’re so thankful for what they have even if their situation isn’t as good as it once was. It’s an amazing place to be that we can serve the community in this way. Even the most challenging days are the best days.

“We’re so thankful to be here,” she continued. “We really just want to wish everyone in our community a Merry Christmas and happy holidays, and again we know that we’re going to get through this together. It might be slow, but we know that we are, that we will prevail, and United Way will be here.”

