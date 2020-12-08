Visit Lake Charles — Southwest Louisiana’s and Lake Charles’ tourism advocate — has faced unique challenges this year between COVID-19 and Hurricanes Laura and Delta, but the organization has not been deterred from its mission of promoting the region.
“We’re here to support everybody and make sure that everyone has the best experience when they arrive,” Angie Manning, communications director, said.
Visit Lake Charles’ promotion envelopes large and small events alike and this year, more than ever, promoting the everyday beauties of the region are an important factor in keeping up the region’s brand of “Louisiana’s Playground.”
Safely enjoying the region this holiday season may include taking drives through the area’s Christmas light displays in private neighborhoods, the Lake Charles Center or Prien Lake Park.
“Lights are a great start to the season. They’re up and they’re beautiful, especially right along the lake.”
To help community members make the most of such treasures, Visit Lake Charles has launched www.visitlakecharles.org/lights which highlights six top-notch displays, with more to come, and provides mappable descriptions.
Focusing on homegrown attractions to help steer the region towards recovery also includes making the most of local business and shops, Kathryn Duncan, media relations manager, said. Highlighting the city of Lake Charles’ #ShopLocalLC campaign, she said, “We’re encouraging locals to find good Christmas gifts, art or other items at local shops. Or visiting places like The Bekery in Lake Charles or The village in Sulphur to enjoy different holiday treats like hot cocoa to really get you in the spirit of things this time of year.”
Though individual acts may seem to have a small effect, Manning said supporting the local economy is essential to helping the region move through the phases of recovery. “Many local business owners have had a difficult time. Anything they (residents) can do to support the community is going to have an overall positive effect on Southwest Louisiana.”
In an effort to help the region return to its former self, Manning said, “intense communication” and “working with community partners and clients” to get the region’s message out has been at the top of their list of priorities right now. “We launched a campaign that sort of describes where we are and where we intend to go in order to get back to fully marketing to leisure travelers.”
Learn more about Visit Lake Charles efforts at www.visitlakecharles.org/unity and www.visitlakecharles.org/rebuildswla.