PILOT law up to voters

Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a bill by Sen. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles, that authorizes a local governmental subdivision or other taxing authority to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement that provides for payments in lieu of property taxes.
Abraham tried to pass a similar bill in 2019 when he was a state representative. It was approved by the House but died in the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee.
Abraham said of this year's bill, "I believe this is a great tool for local government and local industry to do something positive for their community. It's another way for the sheriff, police jury or school board, if they need a worthy project and do not have money, to work with industry to make it happen. It does not totally exempt industry from paying taxes. It reduces their millage at a future date in order to give local government money up front."
SB 272 by Abraham is the constitutional amendment tied to the bill that will be submitted to the state's voters on Nov. 3. The PILOT law would only take effect if voters approve the amendment.
Any cooperative endeavor agreement would be subject to the approval of the parish governing authority, the school board, the municipal governing authority and the parish sheriff. Often referred to as PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes), the idea was first tried in Cameron Parish, but was rejected by the courts after strong opposition from parish tax assessors.
The state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP) gives industries an 80 percent local property tax exemption for five years and an option for an additional five years. Some parishes prefer the PILOT program rather than waiting 10 years for property taxes to take effect. In Cameron, the goal of local government agencies was to get upfront money it needed for vital government projects.
Senate Bill 396, which becomes Act 240, requires that the tax assessor be consulted in the negotiation of the terms of the cooperative endeavor agreement. A public hearing has to be held prior to the adoption of a resolution of approval, and notice has to be published in the parish's official journal.
The business or industry requesting the approval of the cooperative endeavor agreement has to provide a copy to the state Department of Economic Development for review. The DED summary of the economic impacts of the project has to be completed before the public hearing.
The law limits cooperative endeavor agreements to a term of no more than 25 years. The agreement will have no application to a property tax of a taxing authority that is not a party to the agreement.
Manufacturing establishment is defined in the act as a new plant or establishment or an addition or additions to any existing plant or establishment.
The Senate approved the bill 36-1 on May 20. Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, cast the only no vote. The House vote was 65-33 on May 29. Reps. R. Dewith Carrier, R-Oakdale; Wilford Carter Sr., D-Lake Charles; Stephen Dwight, R-Moss Bluff; Les Farnum, R-Sulphur; Charles Owen, R-Rosepine; Troy Romero, R-Jennings; Rodney Schamerhorn, R-Hornbeck; and Phillip Tarver, R-Lake Charles, voted for the bill.