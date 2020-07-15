The recent state legislative regular and special sessions were unlike any in modern history, according to two Southwest Louisiana lawmakers.
Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Sulphur, said when the Legislature convened on March 9, spirits were high. He said that, from a fiscal standpoint, all indications were sales, corporate and personal taxes were going to be up.
"For the first time ever, we were going to have a real opportunity to do some stuff for higher education, infrastructure ... and literally, in just a matter of a few days, it all crumbled right in front of us," he said. "We went from looking at a projected surplus to a $1 billion shortfall, literally in about a two- to three-week span."
Johns expressed gratitude for the federal CARES Act which, he said, allowed the Legislature to balance the budget.
Johns said he is concerned about next year's budget, because there likely will not be a federal bailout.
"If our economy doesn't rebound to where we hope that it's going to be, we could be looking at significant budget problems."
Johns — along with Rep. Les Farnum, R-Sulphur — gave the Sulphur City Council an update on the sessions at their Monday meeting.
According to Farnum, the regular session bookended about seven weeks of COVID-19-induced down time. The stay-at-home order necessitated the convening of a special session immediately after the conclusion of the regular session to handle unfinished business.
Farnum said the first attempt at torte reform made it all the way to Gov. John Bel Edwards' desk, where it was vetoed. Johns said there was a legal issue in the first bill that members of both sides of the aisle, along with Edwards, wanted to be addressed. A second draft is now on the governor's desk. Farnum said he has Edwards' assurance he'll sign it.
"All of that was aimed at cleaning up the legal climate in the state of Louisiana so we can attract new insurance companies, which ultimately, should drive down rates with the competition," Farnum said.
Farnum said for the first time, a savings account has been created for the state. Around $125 million in surplus funds was placed in the account. Those funds will be used for capital outlay and fill some of the void left by deficits. He said $7.5 million of that total is earmarked for the city of Sulphur's Maplewood Drive project. Farnum was also able to get $1 million in cash to get the project underway.
Johns was able to secure $2 million on the Senate side for that project, also. He urged the city's administration to begin work as soon as possible.
"We're very, very proud of the capital outlay budget," Johns said. "I've been there since 1996 and this was probably the best capital outlay budget that I've seen."
Farnum said another special session is likely in October to "address the budget woes we're going to be faced."
"Right now our best estimates are just that," he said. "They're wild guesses in many cases."