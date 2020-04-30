For the first time in its more than 200-year history, the Louisiana Supreme Court will hold oral arguments utilizing video conferencing technology when it hears pending matters June 8-9.
The court's seven justices will conduct oral arguments via video with attorneys arguing the matters before the state's high court.
Since the start of the social and physical distancing mandate in response to the pandemic, the Louisiana Supreme Court and courts throughout the state have worked to balance the safety of Louisiana's residents while maintaining access to the justice system.
Though the court has live-streamed oral arguments since January 2007, this is the first time attorneys will argue cases before the justices via video conferencing.
This unprecedented move is reflected on the Supreme Court's June docket, which directs attorneys to join the online conferencing 30 minutes prior to the start of oral arguments.
"Holding oral arguments in this virtual setting will allow each of the justices and the attorneys arguing before the court to abide by social and physical distancing guidelines while continuing the crucial and valuable work of keeping the system of justice in Louisiana moving forward," said Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson.
The court will hear seven arguments over those two days, including matters that were originally set for the March docket but were postponed due to social and physical distancing recommendations.
Arguments set for Monday, June 8, will begin at 2 p.m. while arguments on Tuesday, June 9, are set for 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
During sitting weeks, the Supreme Court livestreams oral arguments via their website, www.lasc.org.
The oral arguments set for June 8-9 will also be broadcast via the court's livestream, https://livestream.lasc.org/.