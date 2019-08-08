Getting students registered or enrolled at local public schools may take longer than usual because of an emergency declaration issued in July by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The declaration, in effect until Aug. 21, was issued after school districts in Sabine, Morehouse, Monroe and Tangipahoa experienced cyber security attacks. Networks in Calcasieu Parish were not compromised, according to Holly Holland, school district spokesperson.
"The Calcasieu Parish School Board has not been affected by a breach of any sort, and all of our information is as safe and secure as possible," she said.
Edwards, in his declaration, called the attacks "severe, intentional cyber security breaches."
"There is significant risk that this emergency is ongoing," according to the declaration.
Affected school districts reported non-functioning systems and data loss as indicators of foul play.
Holland said the school board has strengthened its security measures to comply with the Louisiana Department of Education's mandates.
"Initializing these additional security measures is a tedious and sometimes lengthy process, which can lead to a delay in information being accessible across the district," she said.