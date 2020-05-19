Entergy offers utility bill relief

BATON ROUGE — Entergy Louisiana has developed several new flexible payment options for customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company will work with customers on a case-by-case basis to provide relief options that are tailored to their needs. For example, customers will now have the ability to extend payments of their past due amounts over a longer period. Residential customers will have the option to fold-in their past due amounts using Levelized Billing, a program that averages payments for a more consistent monthly bill. Commercial and small industrial customers also will be offered flexible payment arrangements to help in their recovery.
Customers should access bill relief options through myAccount online or the automated call system through 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) as soon as possible to avoid potential, extended delays that could result from limited access to representatives due to increased call volume.
Additionally, working with the Louisiana Public Service Commission, Entergy Louisiana has extended the suspension of electric and gas service disconnects for non-payment and waived late fees dating back to March 13 until the state enters phase two of the federal guidelines for reopening the economy, or if the commission directs the company to end these measures sooner. Customers who are able should continue making payments on their electric and gas accounts to ensure balances do not continue to grow.
Entergy Louisiana is sending a letter and/or email to residential and commercial customers with outstanding balances and providing information on how to access payment relief options.