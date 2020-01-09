CPRA hears from public on coastal plan

Several local officials on Wednesday said they are pleased with the state's ongoing effort to protect Southwest Louisiana's coastline. They called for protecting existing coastal land, rather than trying to recapture land that is already lost.
The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority hosted a public meeting at the Civic Center to discuss the draft annual plan. It is billed as the largest budget in the history of the state's coastal program, with a projected $958 million in spending for the 2021 fiscal year.
Six projects along Southwest Louisiana's coastline are expected to be in construction in FY 2021, with another eight in engineering and design.
Bren Haase, CPRA executive director, said the draft plan also estimates $901 million in coastal spending for the 2022 fiscal year and $1.27 billion in FY 2023.
The SWLA coastal projects expected to be under construction in FY 2021 include the $26.7 million Cameron-Creole freshwater introduction; the $32 million Cameron Meadows marsh creation and terracing; $27 million restoration of Rabbit Island; $23.8 million in marsh creation at South Grand Chenier; $9.27 million in shoreline protection at Rockefeller Refuge; and $690,000 for piers and signs at Rockefeller.
Laurie Cormier, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury coastal zone manager, said four restoration projects under construction in Cameron and Vermilion parishes have helped restore approximately 1,350 acres of coastline. These projects, and the ones being designed, will bring the collective investment in restoring Southwest Louisiana's coastline to more than $500 million.
"That was not the case years ago," she said.
Cormier thanked the authority for listening to locals, who used the term "rock it" when recommending the best approach to restore the region's coast.
"We couldn't get any rocks on the coast at the time," she said. "You guys listened and made a change. In Southwest Louisiana, rocks work."
Cormier said work on the Calcasieu Ship Channel salinity control project needs to start as soon as possible because of the region's economic growth.
Ralph Libersat, president of the Chenier Plain Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority, said Southeast Louisiana is trying to recapture already eroded coastline, while Southwest Louisiana is working to protect what is still here.
"I'm pretty sure protecting is a lot cheaper than restoring what is already gone," he said. "I think it would pay off in the long run if you would protect what we have over here."
Clair Marceaux, Cameron Parish port director, said the billions of dollars industries have invested on projects in the region show why it's necessary to keep the coastline protected from erosion and hurricanes.
"That, to me, makes us have value," she said.
Public comments on the draft plan are being accepted by the CPRA until Feb. 15. Comments can be emailed to coastal@la.gov with the subject FY2021 Annual Plan. They can be mailed to CPRA, 150 Terrace Ave., Baton Rouge, La. 70802.
The final plan will be presented to the CPRA board Feb. 19. Hasse said it will be submitted to the Legislature in March.