U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy urged senators Tuesday to approve legislation that would provide $500 billion in relief to state and local governments that have lost tax revenue because of COVID-19.
The State and Municipal Assistance for Recovery and Transition (SMART) Act intends to provide financial assistance to communities that need it the most, said Cassidy, R-La. He said the tax base lost by state and local governments has threatened the ability to keep essential workers — such as firefighters, police, teachers and sanitation workers — employed. He said he understands concerns over spending. However, the overall goal of the measure is to avoid long-term economic damage.
"The cost of doing nothing is worse," Cassidy said. "The United States cannot fully recover economically if local communities cannot provide basic services, allowing commerce to flow. We cannot let Americans down in this time of tremendous need."
Financial assistance from the SMART Act would be dispersed equally three ways. One would be based on the percentage of a state's population. The second would be based on COVID-19 infection rates. The third would be based on the amount of income a state has lost from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020.
Cassidy said the legislation offers a fair formula that "prioritizes funding to the hardest hit" by COVID-19.
States could not use the funding to pay for "poor management decisions and overly generous and unfunded pension plans," he said.
Cities or parishes/counties would be eligible to receive funding once they can prove the amount of revenue lost over a year.
Cassidy said 22 parish presidents have signed letters expressing their support of the SMART Act.