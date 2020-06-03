U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, discussed recently introduced legislation regarding coronavirus testing and the death of George Floyd in a teleconference on Tuesday.
Cassidy and Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, introduced a bipartisan bill on Monday that would give consumers stronger control over their personal data regarding coronavirus. As more and more tools emerge to combat the health crisis, Cassidy said consumer privacy needs to remain a top issue.
The legislation makes participation in commercial online exposure notification systems voluntary, limits the types of data that can be collected and how it can be used, and contains strong enforcement provisions.
"This has teeth," he said.
If passed, Cassidy said Americans who use such technologies can have confidence their personal information will not be shared with tech giants for commercial purposes.
"It's one more tool in how to we get through into a normal existence," he said.
Normality, however, cannot resume, he said, without addressing the tensions, protests and riots related to the recent death of George Floyd.
"His death is tragic. As best we can tell, it was totally preventable."
Peaceful protests have been infiltrated by Antifa, an anarchist group he referred to as a domestic terrorist group.
"They have infiltrated the appropriate protests against racism, against George Floyd's death, against police brutality. We see evidence of this."
These individuals work against the aim of peaceful protests. To paraphrase Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Cassidy said, "If you're running down the street with a stolen Gucci bag you're not protesting George Floyd's death."
Cassidy applauded New Orleans peaceful protests and others like it, citing reconciliation as the priority.
"That is a call to all of us as to how to address this. Finding common ground in which we work with one another to an end which is worthy of our society."
When questioned regarding President Trump's comments on the state of the nation he said, "I can't speak to, defend or criticize President Trump's comments.
"He is reacting to a specific set of circumstances when he is making those comments.
"I do think that each of us can be responsible for ourselves and our own community and speak to our own community."