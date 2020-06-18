U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, addressed a number of federal issues with statewide implication on a teleconference Tuesday.
He opened stating his opposition to the Great American Outdoors Act that the Senate recently voted on. The act would appropriate $10 billion towards "fixing up" national parks.
While the effort was "good," Cassidy said the legislation did not include "a dime on coastal resiliency."
"It's billions on parks where we vacation but not a dime on coastal parishes and counties in which we live."
Cassidy and U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, are working on an amendment that would give Louisiana more money for its coastal restoration and the creation of a national coastal resiliency fund.
"We're going to pay for coastal issues. The question is do we want to pay on the back end after the disaster has occurred or do want to pay for the resiliency which saves lives, saves communities and saves the taxpayers money?"
Regarding COVID-19, Cassidy said the state is continuing to see better numbers. "The issue is how do we continue that?"
Casssidy said he is meeting with several state officials regarding a continued path forward.
Jokingly, he suggested that a full reopening of the state's economy can only be indicated by "folks back in the stadium to see LSU, Alabama play."
Regarding police reform in light of the death of George Floyd, Cassidy said he is still learning about the issue but believes "re-examination of how things are done" is necessary. He praised New Orleans' positive interactions between police and protesters.
"If Minneapolis had the training of the NOPD, George Floyd would not have died."
A united and bipartisan House and Senate response will be needed to address the issue, he said.
"People need to know that they are heard, and that which can be done on a federal level to address it will hopefully be done, as well, on state and local levels."