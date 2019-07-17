U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said Hurricane Barry proves the need for the reauthorization and extension of the National Flood Insurance Program.
“Thank God the storm wasn’t worse,” Cassidy said during a teleconference Tuesday morning. “The lack of flooding was a testament to investment and mitigation and preparation on the state level and the community level.”
Cassidy, R-Louisiana, said more than five million American families depend upon the NFIP, which Congress must reauthorize before it expires on Sept. 30.
Cassidy said he and Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, have introduced bipartisan legislation — The National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization and Reform Act — to reauthorize and reform the program.
“Our goal is to have a program which is stronger, which is more accountable and which is more affordable,” Cassidy said.
He said the legislation also puts an emphasis on supporting prevention and mitigation efforts to avoid costly damage caused by flood disasters.
“Think of the bayou,” he said. “There’s a story out of the Wharton School of Business that $1 spent on mitigation saves $6 in restoration costs — a stitch in time saves nine, maybe six.”
Cassidy said the legislation would ensure the NFIP works for the homeowners who depend on it.
“The reforms in this bill are critical to any reauthorization effort to make the program sustainable and prevent families from being hit with drastic premium increases,” he said.
Drug prices
Cassidy recently introduced a package of legislation to lower prescription drug costs, focusing on increasing competition and getting rid of loopholes that prevent getting generics to market faster.
“If there is a Bernie Sanders supporter yanking on this lapel, and a Donald Trump supporter yanking on this lapel, and they’re complaining about the same thing, it’s usually high drug prices,” he said. “As a doctor I know that is important; we need to lower those drug prices.”
Cassidy said already gag clauses have been eliminated that had previously kept pharmacists from telling patients how to save money.
“I think big pharmaceutical companies will say anything to protect their profits but we need to make it more affordable for patients,” he said.
He said pharmaceutical companies have used laws designed to promote innovation to instead eliminate competition and protect their profits.
“Older folks and younger folks have to be able to afford their medications,” he said. “I’m fighting for those more affordable medications.”
Trump tweets
Cassidy said he disagrees with President Trump’s tweets this week that urged four Democratic congresswomen of color to return to their countries, but said he finds it “incredibly rich that a group of four among whom have made anti-Semitic remarks are accusing others of being racist.”
So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019
The tweets were directed at Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.
In the tweet, the president told the women to “go back” to their “broken and crimeinfested” countries.
“I disagree with the president’s tweet but I certainly hope some of the Democratic presidential hopefuls will begin to disassociate themselves from these four as opposed to court them for their support.”