McNeese State University celebrated the completion of three of its buildings under hurricane-related closures on Friday. Frasch Hall, Frasch Hall Annex and Frazier Memorial Library were released by Keiland Construction back to the university for the continuation of technology, furniture and other non-structural areas of restoration.
The release comes nearly one month before the targeted completion date of Jan. 8, thanks in large part to Keiland Construction’s management, Candace Townsend, director of public relations, said.
“Reaching this early milestone on these three buildings is really a direct product of the contractor, his supervisors and the amount of work that they’ve put into those buildings. They have, in some cases, had crews working around the clock,” she said
Daryl Burckel, president, said the quick turnaround was necessary in order to get students back to campus in a fashion as normal as possible.
“We established a very aggressive and ambitious schedule to restore the campus and we made it clear that we would be ready for the spring semester,” he said. “Our students need to be back on our campus, back in our classrooms and back in our residence halls for the spring semester.”
Many students have indicated that face-to-face instruction is their preferred method of learning, Townsend said. With buildings gradually being repaired and coming back online, some classes will begin in a modified format while others will begin fully in person once the spring semester starts on Jan. 19.
“The critical thing is to get our science, nursing and engineering labs back. Those programs that have lab components really need to have that hands-on lab work. Getting a big building like Frasch back, and the annex, will help us tremendously,” she said.
Before students can fully return, McNeese faculty and staff still have many tasks to complete on the interior of buildings. Information technology staff still must complete an infrastructure analysis, damaged furniture will need to be removed and replaced and maintenance staff will need to asses systems like HVAC and lighting, Townsend said.
As those items are completed, instructional staff will return to set up offices and begin planning for the spring semester.
McNeese still has quite a road ahead in terms of a full recovery, Townsend indicated, but Friday’s completion sets the stage for a promising future for the campus.
“There are a few buildings we know will not be ready for the spring and we’re not sure what the resolution will be on those. But the more buildings that we can get turned around and back online, we can begin moving those faculty members and those classes back into other buildings.”