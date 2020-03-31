Danielle Nester Faulk and her husband, John Henry, have two children — Georgia, 2, and a 6-week-old baby boy, Gray.
Having a new baby in the world during a pandemic may bring apprehensive moments, but the Faulk family said they are counting their blessings and making every moment count.
"The past few weeks have definitely been trying on our family," she said. "But we're learning each day to see the rainbow through the rain and are closer now than we've ever been, that's for absolute sure."
Gray was delivered a month early, which his mother said is a blessing in disguise because she said she could not imagine going through this crisis with a "fresh newborn added to the mix."
The family is getting a little sleep at night now that their son is nearly two months old.
"But having the baby and a very active 2-year-old at home 24/7 with all of the stress, anxiety and uncertainty of the virus sprinkled on top hasn't been easy," Danielle Faulk said.
Due to the pandemic, none of the couple's friends and only a few family members have been able to meet their baby.
"That's been difficult but we've tried to make up for it through pictures and doing Facetime on our phones," she said.
Danielle is an occupational therapist and artist and her husband works with his father, Roger, in their commercial glass company, Colonial Glass. Although she said the glass company has been affected by the pandemic, they are currently building plexiglass boxes for intubation shields for some area hospitals.
"It's great because it's one way of giving back to the community and the hospital staff working on the front lines to keep us all safe each day."
As far as at home, she said the keys for she and her husband to keep things running smoothly and spirits high have been "flexibility, adaptation and creativity."
"I feel like in just a short time my husband and I have grown so much both as individuals and as a couple; I'm sure many people have," she said. "We've been forced to take a step back and re-center our focus on the things that truly matter, which are our faith, health, and each second we have together as a family. I know that if we can conquer this mountain, there's nothing we can't do together as a team."
To stay busy while at home, the family has spent time working in their yard, taking daily neighborhood walks, going on golf cart rides, and watching their daughter play outside. They have also enjoyed looking at chalk art and positive messages that some in their neighborhood have written or drawn on driveways.
In addition to her strong faith, Danielle said she focuses on a favorite quote by Albus Dumbledore, a fictional character from the Harry Potter series: "Happiness can be found in even the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light."