Disaster loans from the United States Small Business Association serve as an important lifeline for individuals and businesses recovering from the effects of recent hurricanes. Established by Congress in 1953, disaster loans are designed to fill the gaps between FEMA assistance and insurance, Susheel Kumar, public information officer for the Office of Disaster of Assistance, Field Operations Center-West, said.
Insurance should be a property owner’s “first line of defense,” but between deductibles and lengthy turn-around times, an SBA loan is another attractive option, he said.
“From my experience, SBA loans are the cure for the community post-disaster simply because of the subsidy and long amortization.”
The SBA loan is administered with no fees, no closing costs, a fixed interest rate as low as 1.188 percent and the first payment is deferred for five months.
“It’s taxpayer subsidized. Banks can’t make our type of loans,” Kumar said.
Also, unlike insurance, “we lend you entire sums of money,” he said. “The applicant has money working in their favor for repairs and they get to use it fairly quickly.”
For those without insurance, many assume they are supposed to rely on FEMA’s initial grant money for repairs. But for most people “grant money doesn’t do enough,” he said.
“Grants were never designed to make you whole.”
Rather, Kumar urged residents who find themselves frustrated or feeling like they’re slipping through the cracks to follow up their FEMA application with the SBA loan application.
“That’s the way the framers had in mind to take care of the community post-disaster — to meet the needs of the many.”
FEMA’s grant ensures individuals have “safe, secure and sanitary conditions” to live in, but the SBA loan is designed to take care of the remaining “unmet needs.” Everyone who has registered for FEMA is “grandfathered in” to the SBA’s program and only need to apply.
Kumar said FEMA has referred 27,000 individuals to the program but there is still a fairly significant number of people sitting on applications.
“If you have an application, turn it in,” he said.
Individuals who have registered with FEMA should call 800-659-2955 to get the SBA application started, visit www.sba.gov or fill out the application mailed to them.
For those who may have initially begun the SBA loan process but did not complete it for one reason or another, Kumar said, applicants can pick up the process wherever they left off.
“Hope springs eternal,” he said. “Our process, like any other human process might have certain speed bumps but we’re here to help. Our job is to assist the needs of the many.”