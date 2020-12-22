Santa confirms he’s an Eagle Scout

Special visitor at Prien Lake Park

Story, photos by Donna Price

dprice@americanpress.com

Santa himself attended the Calcasieu Area Council of Boy Scouts of America inaugural Reindeer Games Sunday at Prien Lake Park, donning a Boy Scout hat in lieu of his regular red and white one. He took a seat by the park’s fountain, ready to hear what each scout would like for Christmas. He even heard the wishes of a few non-scout children who walked up to see him. Santa confirmed that his beard is real, and that he himself is an Eagle Scout. He urged all scouts to be sure and go to bed early on Christmas Eve.

The outdoor Reindeer Games event took place under a big pavilion at the park where socially-distanced, masked scouts had the opportunity to make a number of Christmas crafts, such as a Camp Edgewood snow globe, a scout nutcracker and a light-up electric circuit Christmas tree ornament.

 Donna Price

