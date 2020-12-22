JENNINGS — The Jeff Davis Parish Police granted a two-year variance Monday to a Lacassine recreational park to allow 320 mobile home type temporary housing units.

Park owner Charles Ladner told police jurors Monday that he was approached by FEMA to furnish spaces for mobile homes rather than RVs.

“We’ve done an analysis and we can furnish 320 spaces for mobile homes versus the 535 spaces we had for RVs,” Ladner said.

He said FEMA wants all 320 spaces for the mobile homes which will help accommodate some of the 2,500 displaced families from Hurricanes Laura and Delta in Southwest Louisiana.

“This is a little different for us to go to mobile homes, but we think it is an opportunity, otherwise we wouldn’t be looking at it,” Ladner said. “We don’t see a physical problem with doing this.”

Ladner said a temporary two-year waiver is needed because the park, located just north of Interstate 10 in Lacassine, is zoned for RVs and not mobile homes. The waiver is for one six-month period with two six-month options.

Police Juror Steve Eastman motioned that the variance be granted for two years for 320 spaces for mobile homes with an option to seek a renewal at the end of the two years.

“If we get the temporary waiver, we would like to turn around and probably try to do that for permanent because we are going to have a lot of mobile homes out there,” Ladner said. “We’re not going to be able to go to an RV park again.”

Ladner said the park may approach FEMA about buying the mobile homes at the end of the two years and renting them.

Some police jurors voiced concerns about the RV park’s sewer system’s ability to handle the additional load.

Ladner said the park’s water and sewer systems can handle the mobile homes. The park’s sewer treatment plant is permitted for 98,000 gallons a day, he said.

“When we put in the RV park, we had been designed for 125 gallons a day for RVs and we’ve tracked our sewage usage and the most we’ve ever had is 30 gallons,” he said. “We’re running half of that plant. We’d like to run the whole thing because it is more efficient.”

Ladner said he is also scheduled to meet with Entergy officials to discuss changing the amperage from 50 amps for RVs to 200 amps for mobile homes.

