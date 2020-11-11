The Calcasieu Parish School Board met Tuesday to discuss a variety of concerns over the remainder of the school year. The two closest watched agenda points were the consideration of grades 7-12 returning to 5 days of school per week and the approval of the revised 2020-2021 school calendar.
Many board members brought up the fact that they have students of their own that are falling behind academically since many public schools have had little instructional face-to-face days since March.
“I’m a parent of kids that, right now, are losing education,” expressed Damon Hardesty, District 9. “We’ve been in COVID lockdown since March 13, and I get it – it’s a struggle for everybody, but I also know that our kids are losing an education right now … every parish around us is going to school four days or five days a week. It’s going to be a struggle, but everything’s been a struggle.”
At the end of much debate and discussion on the topic, the board ultimately agreed to begin a 5-day week starting Nov. 30, giving the board time to come up with transportation and other precautions to allow for a safe return for students.
The board also decided after more discussion and alterations to mend the issue of “woefully short” instructional minutes by taking away additional days off that were not included on the 2020-2021 school calendar. The dates of Dec. 23, Feb. 15, April 6, and the 3-4 of June will be used as instructional days, which eliminated the need to add 30 additional minutes to the school day.
A handful of teachers and teacher representatives spoke on the problematic nature of adding 15 minutes to the beginning and end of the school day, expressing that things such as travel in from out of town due to displacement and those using daycare services for their own children would be facing these challenges on top of their schedules among other issues.
John Duhon, District 15, said, “We can add days very easily … that would be a lot better than putting minutes at the end of the day. We’re not getting the education we should right now … I want my kids to have a quality education.”