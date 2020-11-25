Lakeside Bank’s “One Coat” drive recently launched to meet the community’s need for warm outerwear as winter approaches. Accepting donation now through Dec. 4 at all five of its branches, the drive has extra special importance this season.
“There are many in our community who do not have warm coats for the coming winter weather or the financial resources to purchase them. This year’s hurricanes have made this a problem for even more people, some who lost everything,” Roy M. Raftery Jr., Lakeside Bank president and CEO, said.
Coats and outerwear items like sweaters and cardigans are being accepted and distributed to area churches, shelters and schools in need. Kristy Armand, spokeswoman for the bank, said the response from schools needing cold weather items has been especially high this year.
“When you think about people who lost everything, they may not have the money to go out and replace those items if they’re still waiting on insurance money.”
Armand said that so far the drive is going well with many community members offering new items but she added now is a great time for a closet clean out, as well.
“As long as it’s not torn, stained or really damaged but gently used, it’ll be appreciated.”
This is Lakeside Bank’s first year hosting a coat drive and is a tribute to the power of “one,” Armand said.
“If everybody who could gave one coat, then that’s one more person that could be helped. Helping others always help you feel better.”
To locate the nearest Lakeside Bank branch visit, www.mylksb.bank.