OBERLIN - Storm repair and construction projects are continuing at schools across Allen Parish.
School Superintendent Kent Reed said this week the district hopes to have the majority of the major construction and repair work completed by the first of the year. Some projects are expected to take a bit longer, he said.
“The minor repairs to all of our schools are expected to be ongoing throughout the school year,” Reed said, noting that it may be the summer before all the projects are completed.
“We want these storms and damages to be an opportunity to make necessary repairs and upgrades to all of our schools,” he said.
The schools and communities should be proud of the improvements once they are completed and how the School Board has been spending maintenance money to help keep the schools up, he said.
Several schools received major and minor damages from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, but all schools reopened by mid-October, he said. The damages included wind, water, roof and floor damages.
The Fairview High School received significant damage, but has been making progress to recover.
“I would like to give a big thank you to the Fairview school community,” Reed said. “They are making the best out of a difficult situation. We are doing all that we can to get this project completed so that we can move back into the entire school as soon as possible.”
As of this week, 100 percent of all roofs at Fairview High School have been repaired and the abatement of asbestos floor tiles should be finished. A paint crew will soon begin working in the classrooms.
The next step will be ceiling grids and tiles along with LED light fixtures. Flooring will be the final stage, he said.
“Once classrooms are finished, we will complete the cafeteria and then finally move to the auditorium,” he said. “Our goal is to be back in that school by Christmas.”
Roof repairs have also been completed or near completion at schools in Reeves, Elizabeth, Oakdale and Oberlin.
Oakdale Elementary School, the newest school in the district, had 10-12 minor roof leaks on its new roof as a result of the storms. The roof was still under warranty and epairs have been completed, Reed said.
An improvement project at Kinder Elementary School is also moving forward.
The cafeteria expansion has been completed and is currently awaiting an inspection by the state fire marshall’s office.
The flooring is also poured in the pre-kindergarten and kindergarten building with the target completion between Thanksgiving and Christmas break. The school is expected to move into the new wing by the first of the year.
Kinder Elementary and Kinder Middle schools have also been approved for 700-800 new LED light fixtures to be installed soon. The project is to be funded by a state grant.