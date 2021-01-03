Real estate bright spot in SW La. economy

High demand and low inventory due to the pandemic and hurricanes in Southwest Louisiana continue to challenge home buyers and local residential real estate agents and brokers. Prices remain stable and interest rates are at a historic low. Damaged properties are beginning to be repaired — even upgraded — and re-listed.
COVID-19 affected many markets over the course of 2020, the real estate market being no exception. Uncertainty over the future had some Americans who may have been thinking of listing their homes stay put during the second quarter, according to the National Association of Realtors. But not for long. At least not in Southwest Louisiana.
“Earlier in the year, when businesses, schools, etc., were being shut down, I believe people were in panic mode, which did have a negative impact on activity in our market,” said Lydia Holland, broker/owner RE/MAX One. “Once the ‘dust settled’ and the fear factor subsided a bit, my business picked up. We never stopped showing or listing properties.”
According to Patrick Diamond, associate broker at RE/MAX, home-schooling and working from home might explain one change in the industry — a subtle shift in preference for the open floor plan.
“I just read an article that suggested that, but it was based on national trends,” he said.
Interest rates continue to be historically low, and housing is a necessity, according to Amanda Cox, Latter Blum real estate professional certified in residential housing and other areas of expertise.
The long-term savings on buying a home are proving significant. For example — and remember, every lending situation is different based on many variables — a 30-year fixed mortgage for $200,000 at a 6 percent interest rate might have a monthly mortgage of $1,199. But at a 2.9 percent interest rate the monthly cost would be $832. This would account for a savings of $131,990 over 30 years in interest alone.
Virtual tours are more popular than ever, and residential real estate professionals have changed the way they conduct business.
“COVID has brought best practices to the forefront for our industry,” Cox said.
Homes are sanitized. Hand sanitizer is provided on site, as well as masks and booties to cover shoes.
“Even closings are different,” Cox said. “Tables are sanitized. Masks and one-time pens are used and, of course, everyone maintains their distance.”
Hurricane Laura, which made landfall here at the end of August, and Hurricane Delta, which made landfall at the beginning of October, have caused damages that have further reduced inventory and increased demand.
“Named storms ordinarily delay closings if insurance hasn’t been bound,” Holland said.
If insurance is not bound, lenders can’t sign off on the mortgage.
“I had several listed homes under contract at the time of Hurricane Laura and these homes were so damaged that we could not close because, ultimately, we could not get the homes repaired in sufficient time for the buyer,” Cox said.
Cox added that getting capable, honorable and affordable contractors continues to be a challenge.
“The good ones are backlogged for months,” she said. “Several good listings will be back on the market soon and better than ever, but wow, what a trial.”
Holland said it is possible that up to 80 percent of listings were damaged and some of those were destroyed completely. Inventory was reduced dramatically.
“It’s not unusual to have 800 to 900 homes for sale this time of year,” Diamond said. The Southwest Louisiana Association of Realtors MLS is down to just over 500.
Both Holland and Cox said prices remain stable.
“There were wild rumors right after the storm of cash buyers purchasing homes for exorbitant prices,” Cox said. “This prompted sellers and builders to price gouge ... up the sale price post-Laura. Some agents and builders increased pricing after the storms.”
“I don’t see us getting into a post-Hurricane Rita market when prices were terribly inflated,” Holland said. “I do see sellers remaining fairly firm on pricing, especially new construction. Builders are not allowing the concessions they once were. The hurricane really impacted every aspect of our industry.”
“Back when we had Katrina and Rita, Baton Rouge real estate was priced extremely high,” Diamond said. “In fact, agents had to get buyers to sign a document indicating that they knew they were paying premium pricing. We did not have that 15 years ago. While we did have people that needed to buy, it didn’t skew our market that much.”
Diamond said this is a market where people tend to know and help each other and “don’t get into that sort of thing.” Plus local residents are familiar with the market, not like those purchasing property in Baton Rouge after Hurricane Rita.
Comps haven’t changed and comparable pricing is the basis when appraisers and lenders are involved, according to Cox.
The median home price is up from $195,900 to $206,000 in Southwest Louisiana compared to last year’s available data.
“Listings are on the increase,” Diamond said, “as houses are being repaired and listed.”