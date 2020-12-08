The Louisiana Department of Health adopted updated quarantine guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday that will allow students to return to school sooner after a COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure. The new guidance allows those exposed to the virus to shorten their quarantine from 14 days to 10 days or only seven days with a negative test.
The Louisiana Department of Education announced its support of the updated recommendation on Monday stating the guidance allows schools to remain “open and functioning properly,” the department stated in a news release.
“Our schools have not been found to be ‘super spreaders’ of this virus and we’re thankful for this,” Cade Brumley, LDOE superintendent, said in the release. “We believe continued adherence to our mitigation efforts such as group sizes, face coverings, physical distancing and hand washing are critically important. We must remain vigilant until this pandemic ends — especially now during the holiday season.”
In accordance with the LDH’s guidance, the Calcasieu Parish School Board also updated its policies regarding coronavirus. Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus said the change was a “welcome” step towards normalcy.
“Today’s change, which reduces time that our students and teachers have to spend at home for COVID-19 contact, certainly enhances that face-to-face time and provides for more educational opportunities.”
Holly Holland, CPSB spokeswoman, said in order for students to take advantage of the change and return earlier than 10 days, they must provide documentation of a negative test. “But only if that test was taken a minimum of five days after the last of direct contact with a positive COVID person,” she said.
All Calcasieu Parish School Board safety protocols and procedures will continue to remain in place in an effort to mitigate the spread of the disease, she added.