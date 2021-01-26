Qualifying for the March 20 election has ended. The candidates who have signed up are listed, with incumbents marked by the letter “I”.

Calcasieu

Lake Charles Mayor: Sean Ardoin, Jesse Bernard, Nic Hunter (I) and Joshua Cathedralle Lewis.

Vinton Mayor: Marcus Renfrow.

Vinton Chief of Police: Scott Spell.

Lake Charles City Council District A: Fitzgerald A. Darbone, Raymond Fondel, Mary Morris (I), and Dianna Ross.

Lake Charles City Council District B: Luvertha August (I) and Fantacee Brown.

Lake Charles City Council District C, Darius Clayton, Rodney Geyen (I), Priscilla Sam.

Lake Charles City Council District D: Anthony Chapman, Wil Clophus and John Ieyoub (I).

Lake Charles City Council District E: Stuart Weatherford (I).

Lake Charles City Council District F, Craig Marks and Johnnie Thibodeaux (I).

Lake Charles City Council District G: Ryan Abshire, Mark Eckard (I) and Khalid Taha.

Vinton Town Council (5 to be elected): David Cambre, Diane Conner, Stephanie Hardy, B.B. Loyd, Paul Patin Jr., Lindsey Stanley and Michael J. K. Wright.

Allen

Policy Juror District 7: Chad Sanders (I).

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2: Joey Caldarera.

Oberlin District 3 Alderman: Linda “Whip” Boulden.

Beauregard

Merryville Mayor: Shelia Lanier Smith.

DeRidder District 3 City Council: John Marcello (I) and Dennis Millsap.

Cameron

Tax Assessor: David Conner and Howard Scott Lavergne (I).

Jeff Davis

Justice of the Peace Ward 4: Colby Perry and Brian “Ping” Vanicor.

Jennings Mayor: Melvin Joseph Adams and Henry Guinn (I).

Jennings City Council District A: Carolyn King Simon (I) and Carolyn Washington.

Jennings City Council District B: Johnny Armentor (I) and Christopher Carrier.

Jennings City Council District C: Clifton LeJeune (I).

Jennings City Council District D: Anthony Leblanc (I) and Red Touchet.

Jennings City Council District E: Stevie Van Hook (I).

Vernon

BESE District 4: Shelly McFarland, Michael Melerine, John Milkovich, Emma Shepard, Cody Whitaker and Cassie Williams.

