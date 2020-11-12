Parents react to Jeff Davis school decision

JENNINGS - Some Jeff Davis Parish parents say they are disappointed yet hopeful with the school district’s plan to not return high school students to face-to-face instruction five days per week.
The School Board met Tuesday to discuss returning students in grades 9-12 to a five-day in-person school week, but ultimately pushed back the full-start until issues concerning classroom sizes and social distancing could be addressed.
Superintendent Kirk Credeur said many schools face the challenge of limiting classroom sizes and maintaining social distancing.
“If we were to get all our high school students and return to normalcy we will not be able to follow the social distancing recommendations of state health officials,” Credeur said.
He also voiced concerns for the risk of increasing quarantines and having to close schools down. He said administrators have worked hard to keep schools open despite having COVID cases.
School officials on Monday closed Lake Arthur Elementary School for two weeks after several students and staff tested positive for COVID. In addition, nearly 75 students at Welsh-Roanoke Junior High School were recently quarantined due to exposure.
“I don’t have the magic answer if this is good, bad or indifferent, but I do know there are some challenges and we are willing to overcome them and attack them the best that we can,” Credeur said. “But I want people to be clear and understand those challenges and know them as we move forward because if things do not turn out well I don’t want anybody surprised.”
“While we were disappointed with the Jeff Davis Parish School Board’s decision to continue in the hybrid model until January, we are encouraged that our School Board President Jody Singletary challenged our administration, “Let’s not wait. Let’s work,” said Kristian Fontenot.
Fontenot, who is the mother of a junior at Jennings High School, is part of the newly formed Parents Advocacy Coalition for Education (PACE) group in Jeff Davis Parish. The goal of the more than 150 member group is to encourage leadership to increase instructional time for Jeff Davis Parish high school students to allow them to keep pace with their peers who are returning to a regular schedule, she said.
Jeff Davis Parish students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade have returned to five day in-person learning. Students in many surrounding parishes have also returned to five-day in-person learning.
Fontenot said Wednesday she appreciated the sense of urgency the board showed in seeking a resolution and the fact that the board president challenged fellow board members to meet weekly if necessary to evaluate any and all proposals put forth by the superintendent and his administration.
PACE members were also encouraged by board member Jimmy Segura’s call for the administration to think “outside the box,” and board member Terry Leger’s suggestion that “there may not be a one size fits all solution.”
“We believe that this call to action is a step in the right direction,” Fontenot said. “It signals that the board is not satisfied with the current level of instruction which we clearly feel is inadequate. It seems that we are moving from “We can’t” to “How can we” and movement is positive.”
“We believe that education is important - essential even,” she continued. “We value our teachers. We believe that working together we can do better for the students in Jeff Davis Parish.”