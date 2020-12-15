No shortage of firewood this year

Hurricane Laura took down thousands of trees, placing those folks who know their way around a chainsaw in high demand. Choice logs have been cut, split and stacked. But has this firewood had enough time to “season” to efficiently and safely heat the home? Does it matter? And, finally, what’s a rick of wood going for these days and what is a rick, exactly?
“Ideally, you should season wood for a year,” said Scott Cooley of Ragley.
Cooley has been selling wood for the last few years as a side job, and had already sold 15 ricks the first few days of the cold snap. He had decided to get out of the business altogether, but that was before Hurricane Laura felled so many trees on his property.
Some of the wood he has sold has been seasoned only a few months. Many of his clients burn it on fire pits. Smoke from greener wood is not a problem outside. The wood pit can create a relaxing cozy atmosphere that gives off some warmth, but few use it as an essential heat source so energy efficiency isn’t a major concern.
Green or unseasoned wood will, of course, burn. However, its high moisture content makes it more difficult to get a good fire going. Burning green wood might also result in creosote build up, a potential fire hazard over time.
Green wood puts out less heat and more smoke than wood that has been seasoned to a moisture percentage that’s below 20 percent. Twelve months is a general rule of thumb for drying out wood.
Some say a shorter time span might suffice.
Josie Myers writes in an online Home Guides article, “The minimum amount of time to dry or season green wood for maximum output is six months.”
A Consumer Reports article also put the seasoning window at six months.
There are other considerations besides time. Split wood stacked off the ground dries faster than logs.
It’s important to note that the hurricane winds and tornadoes pushed over and snapped both live and dying or dead trees or limbs. This wood might not take as long to reach the preferred moisture content.
Some woods season faster than others, and even the area’s humidity can be a consideration.
Firewood purchasers who prefer seasoned wood should know how to distinguish it from green wood.
“It’s lighter in weight and more gray or duller in color,” Cooley said.
Bark becomes loose. It can be peeled easily. The ends might have radial cracks. After purchasing firewood and being around it long enough to tell the difference, it is possible to not only see the difference in green wood and seasoned wood, but to feel and hear it. Banging two pieces of dry wood together sounds and feels differently than banging two green pieces together.
Sticklers for moisture content can measure with a gadget from a home improvement store that ranges in price from $15 to $200.
Twenty-five year firewood seller John Malborugh and Cooley charge $125 for a rick. Cooley charges $25 to deliver and $25 to stack. Malborough generally does not charge for delivery, etc., adding “but that depends.” Robert Ezell charges $145 for a rick and that includes delivery.
Wood that’s not been seasoned for at least six months will most likely cost as much as seasoned wood.
It takes me five or six hours to cut and split a rick, Cooley said.
A rick of wood is an informal measure typically 1/3 the size of a cord. (A cord is around 128 cubic feet.)
The cord is 43 cubic feet and measures four-feet by eight-feet by 16 inches.
To visualize a rick of wood, think about 16 inch-long logs stacked four feet high. This four-foot high stack would be eight-foot-long.
Perhaps because they have never learned any differently, some firewood sellers may not always know that a rick does not a cord make. Other terms can be used, such as truckload, face cord, stove cord and standing cord.
Oak, ash, maple and other hardwoods make the best firewood. Buying a combination of soft and hard woods gives purchasers a mix of starter pieces and longer-burning wood.
If some hardwood logs are green, start a hot-burning fire with softer or more seasoned woods before adding it.
Rotten wood won’t produce as much heat, regardless of its type. If there is just a small area of rotten material, it can still be used. Generally, if the heartwood is still solid a little rotten sapwood on the outer edge will not render the wood useless. Don’t burn pressure-treated, painted, stained or manufactured wood such as plywood or particleboard. It releases toxic gases.
An old pallet can make a great base for getting the wood off the ground and increasing ventilation.