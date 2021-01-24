Kevin Daigle

Kevin Daigle is escorted to the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse.

 American Press Archives

Although Kevin Daigle’s guilty verdict stands in the killing of a state trooper in 2015, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office said his penalty phase must be redone.

Daigle was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent in 2019.

A jury voted that Daigle should receive the death penalty but his formal sentencing by Judge Clayton Davis never took place because the defense filed numerous appeal motions.

Eventually, the state and defense worked out an agreement in which the guilty verdict would stand but the penalty phase must be redone because of allegations raised by the defense over whether a juror was qualified to serve.

A status hearing regarding Daigle and these issues will take place on Friday in state district court.

Vincent, 43, had stopped to help Daigle alongside a road in the Hayes area on Aug. 24, 2015, when the defendant shot and killed him.

The jury deliberated less than an hour before voting for the death penalty.

If just one of the 12 jurors had not voted for a death sentence, Daigle would have received life in prison.

Defense attorneys for Daigle, 59, wanted a life sentence, calling for mercy for the defendant. Prosecutors sought the death penalty, saying Daigle showed no mercy to Vincent.

Family and friends of the slain trooper filled the courtroom every day of the trial and many were there when Daigle was convicted as well as when he received the death penalty.

Lead prosecutor Lea Hall said Daigle deserved the death penalty.

“That verdict was based on evidence of extreme cruelty, extreme violence, just senselessness from one human being to another,” said Hall. “And our community has said this is not tolerable.”

Defense attorney Kyla Romanach, in pleading for a life sentence for Daigle, told jurors the death penalty should be a last resort. “Is he (Daigle) really the worst of the worst?”

The state said Daigle was the worst of the worst, a person who “chose the bottle” and had specific intent to kill a police officer.

Prosecutor Jacob Johnson told jurors a rejection of the death penalty would have been a sucker punch to a family that lost everything. “They lost the glue that held them together,” said Johnson. The family of Vincent called him a loving father and husband, a great son, brother, and friend to all, a proud state trooper, a combat veteran, a person who was always setting goals, a runner, and a true family man.

