A dangerous heat wave eased a little across the Southeast on Wednesday after a cold front pushing through the region caused damaging storms.
Stifling heat and humidity that made it feel like it was 120 degrees in places was being replaced by slightly cooler temperatures, forecasters said.
In Southwest Louisiana, the afternoon heat indices Wednesday rose above 108 degrees at times, the National Weather Service's Lake Charles office reported.
The heat eventually subsided because of the front, which caused overnight storms that left shattered roofs, downed power lines and toppled trees in northwest Alabama. No injuries were reported.
NWS-Lake Charles said the scattered thunderstorms caused by the front limited the heat to some extent for the latter half of Wednesday in Southwest Louisiana.
"Unfortunately, we may see a few of these storms on the stronger side with damaging wind gusts the primary threat, along with some frequent lightning and heavy downpours," the office said.
"While the ‘cold' front won't really bring significantly cooler air into the region, we at least see a return to more typical temperatures and reasonable heat indices for the remainder of the week," NWS-Lake Charles said.
Heat alerts that extended northward into the Midwest earlier this week were limited to Gulf Coast states plus Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday.
Higher temperatures were expected in central California and the southwest, where forecasters predicted afternoon highs could hit 115 degrees.
To help cope with the heat, Baltimore's teacher union requested fan donations for sweltering schools. But The Baltimore Sun reports that the district said electrical systems may not be equipped to handle it.
Alabama limited inmate work details because of the heat. A prison spokesman said officers also were running large ventilation fans and providing prisoners with extra water and ice.