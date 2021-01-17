Mixed news on COVID front

Several doctors at area hospitals sounded hopeful at a Friday news conference that the fight against COVID-19 will improve as the supply of vaccines becomes more available and with improved outpatient treatment measures.
“We’re certainly closer to the end of this pandemic today than we’ve ever been,” Lake Charles Memorial Hospital Dr. Manley Jordan said.
Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, medical director for the Region 5 Office of Public Health, said those in the community wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine should be patient. The current vaccine supply is “very limited,” and the small quantities “don’t even come close to meeting the demand,” she said.
“It is going to be a process, and it is going to take us some time to ramp up the supply chains of these vaccines so they become more available,” she said. “I feel extremely confident that as the vaccine supply increases, the (medical) teams will do a remarkable job getting it out as fast as possible within our communities.”
At the same time, Cavanaugh said, the daily count of positive COVID-19 cases in Southwest Louisiana is the highest since the pandemic began.
The highest number of cases are in people ages 18-29, with the majority of deaths occurring in people over 70.
The most recent average percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in the five-parish area is 13.9 percent, higher than the 10 percent threshold the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers widespread transmission, Cavanaugh said.
Dr. Timothy Haman of Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital spoke of a “light at the end of the tunnel” as the local vaccine supply improves, along with two other vaccines that are pending approval.
“I think that’s the most important message we can deliver,” he said. “It’s not over, but we can see the end, I hope.”
However, residents should keep practicing recommended guidelines to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, Haman said.
“We’re unfortunately not going to be able to just vaccinate our way out of this current surge we’re in,” he said.
Vaccine distribution
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose series, with the second dose given 21-28 days after the first. Both are well-tested and safe, based on the clinical trials conducted, Cavanaugh said.
Most doses of the vaccine have gone to hospitals and long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, throughout the state, Cavanaugh said. Some small community pharmacies are receiving roughly 50-100 vaccine doses.
Reported side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines are similar to other vaccines, Cavanaugh said. They include arm soreness, a low-grade fever, body aches and fatigue. She said there have been reports throughout the U.S. of a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine, but they are rare and none have been reported in Region 5.
Those who qualify to get a vaccine, including those 70 and older and health care workers, should get on their health clinic’s waiting list if possible, Cavanaugh said.
Those who receive the vaccine should wait 1-2 weeks after getting the second dose in order to build up immunity from the virus, she said. Those who are actively sick shouldn’t get the vaccine.
Nearly 2,600 vaccines have been distributed at Memorial Hospital, Jordan said. Reported side effects have been minimal and expected. The vaccine, he said, is more than 90 percent effective.
“It’s what you hope to see,” he said. “It means the body is responding in a favorable way to the vaccine.”
Jordan issued a challenge to have 75 percent of the region, or 225,000 people, vaccinated by Sept. 1.
“It’s doable; we can get it done,” he said. “We don’t have the supply to do it today or next week or next month. But I think in the months ahead, we’ll have the supply we need to challenge ourselves.”
Dr. Brian Thompson of West Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital said just over 500 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far. Roughly 200 people are on a waiting list, with doses given based on supply, he said.
More data will become available to map out vaccination rates moving forward, Cavanaugh said.
Medical providers interested in enrolling as a vaccine receiving site should call the Region 5 office at 475-3200. So far, 56 sites in Southwest Louisiana are already enrolled, Cavanaugh said.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations in the region have plateaued since Thanksgiving, Cavanaugh said. She said the numbers hover around 90 to 100 hospitalizations in the region daily.
Jordan said Memorial Hospital has averaged roughly 30 COVID-19 patients daily since the end of November. Patient volumes are higher than last April, but not as high as the summer.
Haman said hospitalizations at St. Pat’s have leveled out since Thanksgiving and are better than other regions in Louisiana.
Jordan said the demand for the hospital’s intensive care unit admissions is down, partly because of a better understanding on treating COVID-19.
Thompson said the number of COVID-19 patients at West Cal-Cam Hospital has plateaued. He said there were 16 COVID-19 patients at the hospital Friday, with the number of patients running between 16 and 20 each day.
Testing/safety
Testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at hospitals and clinics, Cavanaugh said. She said 75-100 people are tested daily at the Lake Charles Civic Center drive-thru site. It is open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The new strains of COVID-19 aren’t considered more serious right now, Cavanaugh said, despite early reports stating it could be more easily transmissible.
“Here in Louisiana, we have no reported cases of these strains yet, but it’s very possible that these strains could already be in our community,” she said.
Taking recommended COVID-19 safety measures seriously has been responsible for a lower than average flu season, doctors said.
Calcasieu Police Jury President Brian Abshire called on residents to protect themselves.
“I know it’s not fun, but we’re all in it together,” he said. “When you walk up to the store and you see that sign on the door to mask up, go back to the car and get it.”
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said he was exposed to COVID-19 after visiting family during Christmas Eve. He said he tested negative before the gathering. Days later, he found out that other family members were around someone who was exposed to COVID-19 the day before Christmas Eve. Hunter, whose quarantine period ended last week, said the first 48 hours with the virus were “rough.”
“COVID-19 is serious,” he said. “I have been a proponent of wearing masks, and I will continue to encourage people to do that. It’s because I have spoken with hundreds of local trusted medical personnel. These things work, in general.”
Hunter said he knows of eight people who have died from complications related to COVID-19 within the last two months.