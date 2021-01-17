McNeese State moving forward, building back

The howling winds had become a gentle breeze and the pounding rain had left as quickly as it came as Dr. Daryl Burckel stepped out of Farrar Hall on the campus of McNeese State.
After being under siege for the better part of 90 minutes, the McNeese president wanted to get a first look at just what Laura had done to his campus.
His eyes swelled a bit as he saw the damage and knew it was just a matter of time before the second wave of the crushing category 4 hurricane would hit his school.
He was still in the eye of the storm.
By the time the sun broke clear on the morning of Aug. 27, 2020, Laura’s rampage was in full light.
“It was total devastation,” Burckel said. “Not a single building was untouched.”
From sports stadiums to the south edge of campus all the way up to the north where the Cowboy statue on a horse greets visitors to the school, the carnage was devastating.
“It just didn’t seem real,” Burckel said. “Roofs gone, trees down, debris everywhere. You could not even see the grass; there were just parts of roofs, trees, debris everywhere you turned.
“You didn’t know where to begin.”
In fact, like most who saw Lake Charles that day, Burckel didn’t want to even start the cleanup process.
“Just overwhelmed,” he said.
Little did he know at that moment that history would repeat itself in just six weeks and a second major hurricane would drive another stake into the heart of his campus.
Yet there he was, Day 1, getting started.
“You take about 30 minutes to absorb it all and then you get to work,” Burckel said. “If you don’t start cleaning up your house nobody else will.”
He put together a rebuilding team and started a plan that would take months, maybe even years, to complete. But first there was making sure the healthy and safety of his students, faculty and workers was good.
“I wanted to see how all our people were, if they were O.K. and if they needed anything,” Burckel said. “They were scattered all over the place and it wasn’t easy. Many of them had lost so much.”
On that first day Heath Schroyer checked out his pride and joy, the basketball arena. The smell of fresh paint at the Health and Human Performance center had now been replaced by whiffs of early mold and dirty standing water. And there was Schroyer, standing at mid-court and in water.
“As I looked up I saw blue sky,” said Schroyer, who serves as both the head basketball coach and athletic director at McNeese.
“It was very emotion when I first saw the building and the campus. It was like a punch to the gut.
“But right then and there I knew what he had to do. We had to put a plan in place and build this thing back up.”
The road to recovery has been long. Through the two storms the damage is somewhere from $150 to $200 million. It was not helped either that recovery from Laura was delayed when hurricane Delta showed up.
But after the disaster of the first storm, getting through the second one was just another something to overcome.
“We looked at that as a speed bump, a minor inconvenience,” said Burckel. “We just kept moving forward.”
The semester was all on line, just like it had been put on before because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But when any sense or normalcy was going to return was the question.
Monday the spring semester will start on time but again a good portion of it will be online, though there is housing for some students and there will be some in-person classes. More and more are expected as time goes by.
It is an indication that like most of Southwest Louisiana, McNeese is both getting better but has a long way to go.
“We are hoping and thinking that by the summer we should be back up, but it is a process and we are working every day to make things happen,” Burckel said.
Sports has returned but not on campus. That is expected in the spring, and workers can be seen everywhere. The campus remains an on-going construction site. But there is progress and with progress comes hope.
One thing is clear, this is a different attitude at work than before.
“There is more going on than after Rita in the community right away,” said Burckel. “You can feel it. There are a lot more workers here, a lot more interest in getting things back up and running.”
McNeese is in that boat, if not leading the way. The campus was put into zones so each area would get equal attention. Now as buildings are fixed, they are being handed back to the university so rooms can be put in place.
Each week another building is being handed back to McNeese officials.
“Our community is tough. They are resilient. They are hard working. They are connected right now, more than I’ve ever seen before. It’s an unbelievable sight to see,” said Schroyer. “As hard as it is to see construction in a lot of places, it’s just as great to see how this community is rallying together.”
The biggest difference is this time around McNeese wasn’t letting others take over the rebuild.
“We are not going to wait around to wait for someone else to decide when and how we come back,” said Burckel. “We will dictate our own destiny.”
That is a process can be seen playing out every day on campus, just as it can around town.
For Burckel, it’s a long journey from those first few steps he took in the middle of the storm. But it’s the path his school takes now that matters most.