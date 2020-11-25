As Thanksgiving nears and the frenzy of holiday shopping ensues, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter is urging community members to especially patronize locally owned businesses.
“#LoveYourCity” and “#ShopLocalLC” campaigns are a personal challenge for residents to shop at at least four locally owned small businesses and then use the hashtags on social media to show support.
“Don’t only shop local one day but really try to make it a philosophy for the month of December,” Hunter said. “Small businesses have been through so much in 2020. If we can keep our local dollars here locally, they are going to just continue to circle throughout the community and we need that.”
Business owners are “very concerned” about the future, Hunter said, in light of the compounded effects of COVID-19 and back-to-back hurricanes.
“They’re concerned about their employees and their livelihoods. (We’re) seeing businesses that have been here for many years struggle. It’s sad to see we’ve had some businesses that have basically had to close up shop.”
For the businesses that have survived and/or reopened, local spending is an essential element to helping those businesses survive, Hunter said.
Lake Charles’ diverse business community is a “snapshot” of the city, he added, representing a diverse group of goods, items and services. “There are local businesses, small retail shops and restaurants you can’t hop on the internet and get delivered to your door. There are experiences that you can have at a local business in Lake Charles you can’t achieve by getting on your cell phone.”
Shopping local is not only beneficial to businesses owners but will also provide truly one-of-a-kind gifts, he said. “There’s a unique character and product you can find that you just can’t duplicate online or if you left Lake Charles.”
While enjoying the holiday shopping season, however, Hunter urged residents to take seriously COVID-19 precautions including wearing a mask and handwashing and/or sanitizing frequently.
“I believe local doctors when they tell me we have a problem, and we have a concern about these COVID numbers.”
If infection trends continue to rise, Hunter said the chief medical officers of local hospitals have warned him “we could run out of hospital beds and that’s not good for anyone.”
Rather than enter another series of shutdowns and restrictions to flatten the curve, Hunter said following the advice of local experts should help avoid such a path.
“I’m not an advocate for shutting down the economy but I am an advocate of people taking the necessary precautions so that we don’t have to do that.”