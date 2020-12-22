Ann Vincent of Lake Charles is one proud and happy mamma. She found out that despite COVID restrictions, the “very close” family of seven will all be home for Christmas, including her son U.S. Marine Corp Private First Class Jacob Vincent.
“This is my Christmas present,” she said.
A crowd of friends and family members waited at the Lake Charles Regional Airport to greet him Friday night. Sisters Jesse, 15, and Jenna, 13, held signs that read, “The crawfish etouffee is ready.”
Ann Vincent got the first big hug from her son. Father Charles Vincent and son did the manly hug with slaps on the back, after which Charles looked up to his son and said, “good to have you home. It looks like you’ve grown at least two inches.”
Larry Italio, Jacob’s “paw-paw,” grabbed his grandson’s belt buckle to make sure it and his shoes were properly shined. Italio spent 20 years in the service.
Jacob said he was in a hurry to get home and get into more comfortable clothes.
“The first thing I’m going to do when I get there is pet my dog, Jewel, a black lab,” he said, “and I wouldn’t mind rice and gravy.”
He told his mother the food he’s been served when he’s on base is pretty good, though not good as hers, of course. When he’s in the field, it’s Meals Ready to East, known as MREs. Those were not so good.
Family members haven’t seen Jacob, 18, since he left for boot camp, at least not in person.
“He left in June,” Ann Vincent said, “and we were looking forward to seeing his graduation from basic training, but with all the COVID restrictions, we were not allowed to attend. We did watch online – It was a beautiful ceremony – and we’ve facetimed. He told us about ‘The Crucible.’ ”
The Crucible is a 54-hour day and night test of physical and mental endurance completed on little sleep and little food.
“Things have just been in limbo because of COVID,” Ann Vincent said. “And we were so excited when we found out he’d be home.”
Jacob wasn’t able to come home for his 10-day leave after graduation before heading to his 29-day infantry training at Camp Geiger in North Carolina. Not all Marines become infantryman, but all must be trained to use rifles and other combat weapons.
“Technology has been our friend,” Ann Vincent said.
“It’s OK, but it’s nothing like having him here,” his sister Jesse added.
Two of Charles and Ann Vincent’s three sons are in the Marine Corp Reserves. Joshua, the youngest is 17.
“They both joined out of the blue,” she said. “Joseph had one year of McNeese under his belt. He had scholarships and he was registered for the next semester when he came home and told us he was suspending his education.”
Jacob played basketball, and could have played for a community college team on scholarship, according to his mother.
“He told me he didn’t want to be in the classroom,” she said. “He said he wanted to do something bigger than that. My words to him were, are you doing this for you, or are you doing this for somebody else? His answer to me was, ‘I’m doing this for me and my country.’ ”