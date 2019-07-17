Wingwood

Jamie Wingwood, 40, of Austin, Texas has been identified as the driver in July's high speed chase that ended in Westlake. His statement led investigators to a motel on I-35 in Texas where officers located a deceased female’s body.

Jamie Wingwood, the suspect involved in last week’s high-speed chase that ended in Westlake, confessed to the murder of an Austin, Texas, woman while in custody at the Calcasieu Correctional Center, authorities said.

Wingwood confessed to killing San Juana Macias when investigators from the Austin Police Department and the Texas Rangers arrived at the facility, Brad Herries, a detective with the Austin Police cold case homicide and missing person unit, said in a news conference.

Wingwood’s statement led investigators to a motel on Interstate 35 in Texas where officers located a deceased female’s body whose description matched Macias inside of a room.

Macias’s family reported her missing on July 7, Herries said. The same day Wingwood’s family received text messages and calls from him that led authorities to “believe Ms. Macias was in eminent danger.”

Wingwood and Macias had a “long, going off and on dating” relationship, Herries said. He has been arrested six times in the last five years with at least one instance of assault. The investigation is still ongoing, and the autopsy has yet to confirm the cause and manner of her death, Herries said. It is unknown how long Macias’s body had been in the hotel, but law enforcement believes the family last saw her July 5.

As of Monday, Wingwood was still in custody in Calcasieu. He has been charged with reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer and possession of marijuana, according to Jefferson County public information officer Crystal Holmes.

Once back in Texas, Wingwood will face additional charges of felony evading in Jefferson County and homicide charges in Au

